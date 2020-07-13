Apartment List
/
SC
/
north charleston
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM

222 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Charleston, SC

Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
$
48 Units Available
Park Circle
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,159
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
$
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
15 Units Available
Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes
8708 Evangeline Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1340 sqft
Large, open floor plans with luxury finishes, private balconies and big closets. Community has a pool and outdoor kitchen, and is located in the heart of Coosaw Creek, 35 minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
32 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,146
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1198 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Waverly Place
1900 Waverly Place Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$945
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
923 sqft
Just minutes from Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston International Airport. Community includes gym, BBQ grill, tennis court, and pool. Luxurious units boast fireplace, walk-in closets, and recent renovations.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
20 Units Available
Atlantic on the Avenue
6880 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1434 sqft
Location provides easy access to Trident Technical College, Boeing, Charleston County Government, and Joint Base Charleston. Units have laundry, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features parking, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
24 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
868 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
38 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,074
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
50 Units Available
Greenwood at Ashley River
6520 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1219 sqft
Come see why our charm, convenience, perfect amenities and award-winning management team has made Greenwood at Ashley River the place to call home for many residents of North Charleston, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
70 Units Available
Park Circle
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1062 sqft
Convenient location in Mixson with community swimming pool, BBQ area and fitness center. Units are spacious with modern touches and large windows; washer and dryer are included.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
$
5 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
16 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
13 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
1 Unit Available
Northlake Townhomes
4135 Bonaparte Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Northlake Townhomes, our residents enjoy the finest quality of living in our lakeside community. Our residents have their choice between spacious two or three bedroom floorplans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated April 2 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1434 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 10:10am
1 Unit Available
Collins Park Villas
4211 Britain Ct., North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1450 sqft
A peaceful place to come back to at the end of the day, this development offers a variety of floor plans and units to choose from. Pet-friendly units feature wood floors and large windows.

July 2020 North Charleston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 North Charleston Rent Report. North Charleston rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Charleston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 North Charleston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 North Charleston Rent Report. North Charleston rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Charleston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

North Charleston rents increase sharply over the past month

North Charleston rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North Charleston stand at $940 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,119 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. North Charleston's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of North Charleston, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.7%, and 1.0%, respectively).

    North Charleston rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in North Charleston, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Charleston is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Charleston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,119 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While North Charleston's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Charleston than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in North Charleston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    North Charleston 1 BedroomsNorth Charleston 2 BedroomsNorth Charleston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Charleston 3 BedroomsNorth Charleston Accessible ApartmentsNorth Charleston Apartments with Balcony
    North Charleston Apartments with GarageNorth Charleston Apartments with GymNorth Charleston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Charleston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Charleston Apartments with ParkingNorth Charleston Apartments with Pool
    North Charleston Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Charleston Furnished ApartmentsNorth Charleston Pet Friendly PlacesNorth Charleston Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
    Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
    Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Park Circle

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Charleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College
    College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
    Medical University of South Carolina