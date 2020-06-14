Apartment List
111 Apartments for rent in North Charleston, SC with garage

North Charleston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1198 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
39 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Park Circle
85 Units Available
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1062 sqft
Convenient location in Mixson with community swimming pool, BBQ area and fitness center. Units are spacious with modern touches and large windows; washer and dryer are included.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
16 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1250 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated April 2 at 12:28am
$
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1434 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8545 S Waccamaw Ct
8545 South Waccamaw Court, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1030 sqft
Three bedroom ranch house located just off Otranto Road, close to the interstate, Air Force Base, Boeing, and the Naval Station. Oversized driveway for extra vehicles or boats.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1615 Sumner Ave
1615 Sumner Avenue, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3413 sqft
3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom brick ranch in North Charleston. Bathrooms newly renovated and brand new carpet. Bedrooms are all spacious and have ceiling fans. Lots of counter space. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7825 Expedition Dr
7825 Expedition Drive, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1634 sqft
This inviting ranch home is nestled on a quiet street in Colony North. This is a fantastic location that's convenient to everything! The two-car garage gives you plenty of space for parking and storage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8708 Jenny Lind
8708 Jenny Lind Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1622 sqft
Deer Park - Gorgeous brand new home & ready to occupy!! Beautiful laminate wood floors on the first and second floors with completely open floor plan!! White kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances!!

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
1219 Maxwell St
1219 Maxwell Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available NOW - Large, single family home in North Charleston just off I-526. This home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4767 June St
4767 June Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
*****OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JUNE 13TH FROM 12:00 TIL 2:00 pm ********This centrally located home is perfect if you want to be close to Boeing, Charleston Airport, Charleston Air Force Base, Tanger Outlets I-26 - Highway 526 and downtown Charleston.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8513 Kennestone Lane
8513 Kennestone Lane, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2292 sqft
Available July 20th! Beautifully maintained home with lots of great features.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8706 Jenny Lind
8706 Jenny Lind Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1622 sqft
Deer Park - Brand new home & ready to occupy!! Gorgeous laminate wood floors on the first and second floors with completely open floor plan!! White kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances!! Beautiful

1 of 17

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
8800 Dorchester Rd 2902
8800 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1769 sqft
Unit 2902 Available 04/01/20 Charleston Park - Property Id: 239665 Beautiful, well kept condo in quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with dual masters.

1 of 23

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
8681 Grassy Oak Trail
8681 Grassy Oak Trail, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1604 sqft
Coosaw Commons - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1351574?source=marketing 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
8666 Roanoke Drive
8666 Roanoke Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
FIRST CLASS!!!!! High quality that even includes your own private garage (Use for vehicle...storage or even a game room)...Open Floorplan downstairs which includes a fireplace. TWO LARGE MASTER SUITES with a full bath in each.

1 of 8

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
8850 Kellum Dr
8850 Kellum Dr, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
8850 Kellum Dr Available 05/07/19 The Preserve at Charleston Park - Come see this adorable 3 bed/ 2 bth home located off of Dorchester road in North Charleston.
Results within 1 mile of North Charleston
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Daniel Island
24 Units Available
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
The Grove At Oakbrook
325 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1292 sqft
Located in Dorchester County II School District, close to major employers Bosch and Boeing. Community offers residents poolside sundeck, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments include plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Daniel Island
36 Units Available
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1356 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5820 Stewart St
5820 Stewart Street, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1260 sqft
This charming single story home will be rent ready June 1st! It is located in the desirable and established neighborhood Yeamans Park in Hanahan. It is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the interstate.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Charleston, SC

North Charleston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

