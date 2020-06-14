Apartment List
183 Apartments for rent in North Charleston, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Charleston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
24 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1198 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
39 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Park Circle
85 Units Available
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1062 sqft
Convenient location in Mixson with community swimming pool, BBQ area and fitness center. Units are spacious with modern touches and large windows; washer and dryer are included.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
60 Units Available
Greenwood at Ashley River
6520 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1197 sqft
Come see why our charm, convenience, perfect amenities and award-winning management team has made Greenwood at Ashley River the place to call home for many residents of North Charleston, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
3 Units Available
Northlake Townhomes
4135 Bonaparte Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1400 sqft
At Northlake Townhomes, our residents enjoy the finest quality of living in our lakeside community. Our residents have their choice between spacious two or three bedroom floorplans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
32 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
7 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
$
5 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
868 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated April 2 at 12:28am
$
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1434 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1820 English St
1820 English Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
1820 English St Available 07/01/20 Private Single Family Home - Hardwood floors thoughout, mature landscaping, and fenced in yard. Sorry no pets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8708 Jenny Lind
8708 Jenny Lind Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1622 sqft
Deer Park - Gorgeous brand new home & ready to occupy!! Beautiful laminate wood floors on the first and second floors with completely open floor plan!! White kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances!!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1965 Macon Ave
1965 Macon Avenue, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1116 sqft
1965 Macon Ave Available 07/01/20 Marsh View Ranch - Charming Marsh View Ranch with Hardwood floors throughout. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4808276)

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
1657 Indy Dr
1657 Indy Dr, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1670 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home located in North Charleston.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5421 Red Tip Ln
5421 Red Tip Lane, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2420 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house is conveniently located near Dorchester Road with grocery stores and restaurants nearby.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
9650 Islesworth Way
9650 Islesworth Way, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2424 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is a corner home in Wescott Plantation across the street from the local pond, playgound and neighborhood pool. Conveniently located close to grocery, schools, Air Force Base, Boeing, and Bosch.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2607 Madden Dr
2607 Madden Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
775 sqft
Welcome to this cozy home located in the heart of North Charleston! This renovated 2 bed 1 bath home offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space and all black appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7825 Expedition Dr
7825 Expedition Drive, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1634 sqft
This inviting ranch home is nestled on a quiet street in Colony North. This is a fantastic location that's convenient to everything! The two-car garage gives you plenty of space for parking and storage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
5215 Mcgregor Downs Court
5215 Mcgregor Downs Court, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2380 sqft
RENT TO OWN!! Ready 6/1/2020 This inviting two-story home is nestled on a large lot a quiet cul-de-sac street in Oak Forest Village at Wescott Plantation. It's located in the desirable Dorchester II School District.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Charleston, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Charleston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

