Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:48 AM

244 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Charleston, SC

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
1219 Maxwell St
1219 Maxwell Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available NOW - Large, single family home in North Charleston just off I-526. This home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7825 Expedition Dr
7825 Expedition Drive, North Charleston, SC
This inviting ranch home is nestled on a quiet street in Colony North. This is a fantastic location that's convenient to everything! The two-car garage gives you plenty of space for parking and storage.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
1657 Indy Dr
1657 Indy Dr, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1670 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home located in North Charleston.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5421 Red Tip Ln
5421 Red Tip Lane, North Charleston, SC
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house is conveniently located near Dorchester Road with grocery stores and restaurants nearby.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2634 Lilac Ave
2634 Lilac Avenue, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
980 sqft
This centrally located home is perfect for you! Located close to Boeing, Air Force Base, Tanger Outlets, Park Circle, I-26, I-526 and not to mention Downtown! This cute cottage is nestled on a spacious lot in North Charleston.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8545 S Waccamaw Ct
8545 South Waccamaw Court, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1030 sqft
Three bedroom ranch house located just off Otranto Road, close to the interstate, Air Force Base, Boeing, and the Naval Station. Oversized driveway for extra vehicles or boats.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9650 Islesworth Way
9650 Islesworth Way, North Charleston, SC
This stunning 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is a corner home in Wescott Plantation across the street from the local pond, playgound and neighborhood pool. Conveniently located close to grocery, schools, Air Force Base, Boeing, and Bosch.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1615 Sumner Ave
1615 Sumner Avenue, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3413 sqft
3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom brick ranch in North Charleston. Bathrooms newly renovated and brand new carpet. Bedrooms are all spacious and have ceiling fans. Lots of counter space. Washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5617 Pryor Street
5617 Pryor Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
Conveniently located, well kept single story brick rancher. Beautiful hardwood floors in living area, hall & bedrooms; laminate in kitchen & tile floor in bath. Easy access to Boeing, Chas.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5044 Carrington Ct
5044 Carrington Court, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1250 sqft
$3,590-$4,690/month. Fully Furnished Utilities Included. Privacy fence (great for pups). All of Charleston Corporate Housing, LLC apartments & homes are fully furnished and include utilities.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4767 June St
4767 June Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
*****OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JUNE 13TH FROM 12:00 TIL 2:00 pm ********This centrally located home is perfect if you want to be close to Boeing, Charleston Airport, Charleston Air Force Base, Tanger Outlets I-26 - Highway 526 and downtown Charleston.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4353 Leslie Street
4353 Leslie St, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4353 Leslie Street in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
5226 Ashcroft Avenue
5226 Ashcroft Avenue, North Charleston, SC
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Mid-Century 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Park Circle.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1815 Grayson Street
1815 Grayson St, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1815 Grayson Street in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
5102 Princeton St
5102 Princeton Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1256 sqft
Conveniently located in Park Circle in the neighborhood of Cameron Terrace is a charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath brick one story 1256 sf house on a corner 1/3 acre lot with huge oak trees, hanging moss, and a metal fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2697 Ranger Drive
2697 Ranger Drive, North Charleston, SC
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED! This cozy 4 BR home has just been fully remodeled with new paint, fresh tile in bathrooms, and reworked kitchen with new oven. Front porch opens to a large living room with plenty of natural light.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6895 Shahid Row
6895 Shahid Row, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1122 sqft
3 bedroom townhome available NOW - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome has new carpet throughout and new laminate flooring installed in the kitchen and laundry areas.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
8513 Kennestone Lane
8513 Kennestone Lane, North Charleston, SC
Available July 20th! Beautifully maintained home with lots of great features.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2917 Louise Drive
2917 Louise Drive, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
864 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Recently renovated home in Waylyn subdivision of North Charleston.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
2659 Harvey Avenue
2659 Harvey Avenue, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$902
700 sqft
A coveted rental home in SC! Your next home includes, 3 bedroom, 1 bath and 700 sqft of living space. Recently renovated with fresh paint and modern touches.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8706 Jenny Lind
8706 Jenny Lind Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1622 sqft
Deer Park - Brand new home & ready to occupy!! Gorgeous laminate wood floors on the first and second floors with completely open floor plan!! White kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances!! Beautiful

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
8753 Evangeline Drive
8753 Evangeline Drive, North Charleston, SC
Looking for the ideal home with a lease purchase arrangement? This is it! Located in the desirable Cedar Grove neighborhood, this home is available and ready just for you. Wonderful layout. Large rooms.

Last updated April 28 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9146 Maple Grove Drive
9146 Maple Grove Drive, North Charleston, SC
This spacious town-home offers 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse located in Wescott Plantation. Functional kitchen with granite counter-tops, updated appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
8800 Dorchester Rd 2902
8800 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1769 sqft
Unit 2902 Available 04/01/20 Charleston Park - Property Id: 239665 Beautiful, well kept condo in quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with dual masters.

June 2020 North Charleston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Charleston Rent Report. North Charleston rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Charleston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

North Charleston rent trends were flat over the past month

North Charleston rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North Charleston stand at $933 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,111 for a two-bedroom. North Charleston's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North Charleston, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    North Charleston rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in North Charleston, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Charleston is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Charleston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,111 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in North Charleston.
    • While North Charleston's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Charleston than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in North Charleston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

