Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:38 PM

252 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Charleston, SC

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4736 Linfield Lane
4736 Linfield Lane, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1210 sqft
4736 Linfield Lane (3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom) - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome has been painted throughout and had new flooring installed throughout as well.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8708 Jenny Lind
8708 Jenny Lind Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1622 sqft
Deer Park - Gorgeous brand new home & ready to occupy!! Beautiful laminate wood floors on the first and second floors with completely open floor plan!! White kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances!!

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
1219 Maxwell St
1219 Maxwell Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available NOW - Large, single family home in North Charleston just off I-526. This home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
1657 Indy Dr
1657 Indy Dr, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1712 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home located in North Charleston.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5421 Red Tip Ln
5421 Red Tip Lane, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2420 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house is conveniently located near Dorchester Road with grocery stores and restaurants nearby.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2634 Lilac Ave
2634 Lilac Avenue, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
980 sqft
This centrally located home is perfect for you! Located close to Boeing, Air Force Base, Tanger Outlets, Park Circle, I-26, I-526 and not to mention Downtown! This cute cottage is nestled on a spacious lot in North Charleston.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2607 Madden Dr
2607 Madden Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
775 sqft
Welcome to this cozy home located in the heart of North Charleston! This renovated 2 bed 1 bath home offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space and all black appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8545 S Waccamaw Ct
8545 South Waccamaw Court, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1030 sqft
Three bedroom ranch house located just off Otranto Road, close to the interstate, Air Force Base, Boeing, and the Naval Station. Oversized driveway for extra vehicles or boats.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1615 Sumner Ave
1615 Sumner Avenue, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3413 sqft
3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom brick ranch in North Charleston. Bathrooms newly renovated and brand new carpet. Bedrooms are all spacious and have ceiling fans. Lots of counter space. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
8494 Chesapeake Drive
8494 Chesapeake Drive, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1569 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7604 Hillview Lane
7604 Hillview Lane, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1380 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5215 Mcgregor Downs Court
5215 Mcgregor Downs Court, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2380 sqft
RENT TO OWN!! Ready 6/1/2020 This inviting two-story home is nestled on a large lot a quiet cul-de-sac street in Oak Forest Village at Wescott Plantation. It's located in the desirable Dorchester II School District.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5617 Pryor Street
5617 Pryor Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
Conveniently located, well kept single story brick rancher. Beautiful hardwood floors in living area, hall & bedrooms; laminate in kitchen & tile floor in bath. Easy access to Boeing, Chas.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5044 Carrington Ct
5044 Carrington Court, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1250 sqft
$3,590-$4,690/month. Fully Furnished Utilities Included. Privacy fence (great for pups). All of Charleston Corporate Housing, LLC apartments & homes are fully furnished and include utilities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
4240 Paramount Dr
4240 Paramount Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1757 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculately maintained and updated throughout--all that's missing is your personal touch! Featuring 2 large bedrooms and a bonus room that can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom, you will love the options and the flexible floorplan.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6239 Lucille Drive
6239 Lucille Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1066 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming two story 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit features appliances such as a glass top electric range, dishwasher and a fenced yard with screened porch.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4767 June St
4767 June Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
*****OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JUNE 13TH FROM 12:00 TIL 2:00 pm ********This centrally located home is perfect if you want to be close to Boeing, Charleston Airport, Charleston Air Force Base, Tanger Outlets I-26 - Highway 526 and downtown Charleston.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4208 S Rhett Avenue
4208 South Rhett Avenue, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very clean 1 bedroom and 1 Bath Unit with Family Room, Central Heat and Air, All New Wood Floors, Windows, Vanity, Blinds, Refrigerator, and Stove. Large Yard perfect for a pet. Tenant pays electric only. Landlord Pays for Water.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
5226 Ashcroft Avenue
5226 Ashcroft Avenue, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1378 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Mid-Century 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Park Circle.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
5102 Princeton St
5102 Princeton Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1256 sqft
Conveniently located in Park Circle in the neighborhood of Cameron Terrace is a charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath brick one story 1256 sf house on a corner 1/3 acre lot with huge oak trees, hanging moss, and a metal fenced in back yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2697 Ranger Drive
2697 Ranger Drive, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
924 sqft
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED! This cozy 4 BR home has just been fully remodeled with new paint, fresh tile in bathrooms, and reworked kitchen with new oven. Front porch opens to a large living room with plenty of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6895 Shahid Row
6895 Shahid Row, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1122 sqft
3 bedroom townhome available NOW - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome has new carpet throughout and new laminate flooring installed in the kitchen and laundry areas.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2917 Louise Drive
2917 Louise Drive, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
864 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Recently renovated home in Waylyn subdivision of North Charleston.

1 of 20

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
2659 Harvey Avenue
2659 Harvey Avenue, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$902
700 sqft
A coveted rental home in SC! Your next home includes, 3 bedroom, 1 bath and 700 sqft of living space. Recently renovated with fresh paint and modern touches.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Charleston, SC

Finding an apartment in North Charleston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

