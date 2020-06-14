Apartment List
119 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Charleston, SC

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,088
822 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
753 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
769 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
23 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
31 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Park Circle
85 Units Available
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
623 sqft
Convenient location in Mixson with community swimming pool, BBQ area and fitness center. Units are spacious with modern touches and large windows; washer and dryer are included.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
$
Park Circle
22 Units Available
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,455
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
39 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
16 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
756 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Waverly Place
1900 Waverly Place Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$934
619 sqft
Just minutes from Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston International Airport. Community includes gym, BBQ grill, tennis court, and pool. Luxurious units boast fireplace, walk-in closets, and recent renovations.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
31 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
$
5 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
820 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
697 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
701 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated April 2 at 12:28am
$
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
2150 Spoleto Lane
2150 Spoleto Lane, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$770
984 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Inviting 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment in the Otranto Club Villas in North Charleston. Cute kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, and a brand new stove.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
4208 S Rhett Avenue
4208 South Rhett Avenue, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Very clean 1 bedroom and 1 Bath Unit with Family Room, Central Heat and Air, All New Wood Floors, Windows, Vanity, Blinds, Refrigerator, and Stove. Large Yard perfect for a pet. Tenant pays electric only. Landlord Pays for Water.
Results within 1 mile of North Charleston
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Daniel Island
24 Units Available
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
777 sqft
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Ashford Riverview
1476 Orange Grove Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
675 sqft
Renovated community with units that feature designer flooring, new appliances and lighting packages. Luxury complex with pool, fitness center and dog park. Located in Charleston just minutes from the Ashley River and I-526.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Daniel Island
36 Units Available
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
834 sqft
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$974
630 sqft
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.

June 2020 North Charleston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Charleston Rent Report. North Charleston rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Charleston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

North Charleston rent trends were flat over the past month

North Charleston rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North Charleston stand at $933 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,111 for a two-bedroom. North Charleston's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North Charleston, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    North Charleston rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in North Charleston, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Charleston is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Charleston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,111 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in North Charleston.
    • While North Charleston's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Charleston than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in North Charleston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

