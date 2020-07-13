Apartment List
241 Apartments for rent in North Charleston, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Charleston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
32 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
15 Units Available
Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes
8708 Evangeline Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1340 sqft
Large, open floor plans with luxury finishes, private balconies and big closets. Community has a pool and outdoor kitchen, and is located in the heart of Coosaw Creek, 35 minutes from downtown.
13 Units Available
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,146
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1198 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
26 Units Available
Waverly Place
1900 Waverly Place Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$945
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
923 sqft
Just minutes from Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston International Airport. Community includes gym, BBQ grill, tennis court, and pool. Luxurious units boast fireplace, walk-in closets, and recent renovations.
23 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
$
48 Units Available
Park Circle
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,159
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
$
20 Units Available
Atlantic on the Avenue
6880 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1434 sqft
Location provides easy access to Trident Technical College, Boeing, Charleston County Government, and Joint Base Charleston. Units have laundry, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features parking, gym and pool.
24 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
4 Units Available
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
868 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
$
38 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
$
22 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
16 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,077
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
50 Units Available
Greenwood at Ashley River
6520 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1219 sqft
Come see why our charm, convenience, perfect amenities and award-winning management team has made Greenwood at Ashley River the place to call home for many residents of North Charleston, South Carolina.
70 Units Available
Park Circle
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1062 sqft
Convenient location in Mixson with community swimming pool, BBQ area and fitness center. Units are spacious with modern touches and large windows; washer and dryer are included.
14 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
$
5 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
16 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.
$
13 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Northlake Townhomes
4135 Bonaparte Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Northlake Townhomes, our residents enjoy the finest quality of living in our lakeside community. Our residents have their choice between spacious two or three bedroom floorplans.
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1434 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 Unit Available
Collins Park Villas
4211 Britain Ct., North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1450 sqft
A peaceful place to come back to at the end of the day, this development offers a variety of floor plans and units to choose from. Pet-friendly units feature wood floors and large windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Charleston, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Charleston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

