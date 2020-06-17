1003 Caledon Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

*This is a model unit available for self-touring



Nestled in the premier East Greenville Location, Caledon Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with six different floor plan options. Each apartment includes washer and dryer connections, black or stainless steel appliances, private patios, and spacious living rooms. Select apartments include a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, bay window, wood-look flooring, washer and dryers, and screened in patios. Enjoy access to a variety of community amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, business center, two resort-style swimming pools, pet park, car washing station, tennis courts, gas and charcoal grills, and more!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.