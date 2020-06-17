All apartments in Greenville
1003 Caledon Court
1003 Caledon Court

1003 Caledon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Caledon Court, Greenville, SC 29615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
*This is a model unit available for self-touring

Nestled in the premier East Greenville Location, Caledon Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with six different floor plan options. Each apartment includes washer and dryer connections, black or stainless steel appliances, private patios, and spacious living rooms. Select apartments include a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, bay window, wood-look flooring, washer and dryers, and screened in patios. Enjoy access to a variety of community amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, business center, two resort-style swimming pools, pet park, car washing station, tennis courts, gas and charcoal grills, and more!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Caledon Court have any available units?
1003 Caledon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, SC.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Caledon Court have?
Some of 1003 Caledon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Caledon Court currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Caledon Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Caledon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Caledon Court is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Caledon Court offer parking?
No, 1003 Caledon Court does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Caledon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 Caledon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Caledon Court have a pool?
Yes, 1003 Caledon Court has a pool.
Does 1003 Caledon Court have accessible units?
No, 1003 Caledon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Caledon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Caledon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
