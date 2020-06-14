73 Apartments for rent in Greenville, SC with gym
Hey, y’all! A little virtual birdie told us you were looking to score an apartment for rent in Greenville, South Carolina. Good call! An historic little city situated halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte, in the foothills of the fabled Appalachian Mountain Range, Greenville just may be the perfect place for peeps like you to call home. Sound like your cup of sweet Southern tea? Sure it does! Luckily, you’ve navigated to the right place (you apartment hunting savant, you!) because here at apa...
Apartments, townhomes, and rental houses in Greenville are spread evenly throughout the town, so whether you’re looking for a humble abode in central Greensville, the West End, the South Side, or in the Wade Hampton, Mauldin, or Berea outskirts, you’ll find apartment options galore. In addition, several brand new luxury apartments, lofts, and condos have sprouted up in the renovated downtown district in recent years. Apartments are plentiful in Greenville, and, fortunately, they also tend to come super cheap: The average rental in the Greenville area costs only around $700 and a wide range of basic studios and 1BR units are frequently available for $450 or less. Even luxury apartments and spacious, family-sized rentals in Greenville (which often feature fenced yards, covered parking, patios, balconies, furnished interiors, and more) rarely cost more than $1200. Waiting lists are rare, meanwhile, and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to scour the market thoroughly before deciding which apartment in Greenville, South Carolina is best for you.
Planning to share room and board with a furry four-footed roommate by any chance? Good news: Pet-friendly apartments in Greenville are a dime a dozen (well, maybe they’re a bit more expensive than that, but you get the point). Just be sure to set aside an extra $25-$50 for rent each month if you plan to harbor a cat, dog, gator, croc, dire wolf, or Velociraptor in your fancy new Greenville, South Carolina apartment.
Greenville is generally a safe, family-friendly place to live, but, like any modern city, it does have a nook and cranny or two that some locals advise newcomers to avoid. Crime rates on the immediate west side of Greenville, which offers more low-income housing, tend to be a little higher than in other parts of the city, so take caution and visit Greenville in advance before deciding which neighborhood is best for you. Also, it couldn’t hurt to invest in a basic renter’s insurance policy, which typically costs less than 20 bucks a month and insures your belongings in case of theft, fire, alien invasion, or spontaneous combustion.
And now for the fun part: finding you the perfect rental in Greenville, South Carolina. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Greenville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.