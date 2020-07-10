Apartment List
/
SC
/
greenville
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

111 Apartments for rent in Greenville, SC with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
49 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$810
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$947
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
84 Units Available
Southern Side
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$999
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,010
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
5 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1144 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1516 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
19 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,441
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
8 Units Available
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,612
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,903
1710 sqft
A leafy apartment community with multi-colored homes, surrounded by natural green space. Dishwashers, granite counters and microwaves in rooms. Yoga, playground and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
27 Units Available
Augusta Street Area
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$942
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
36 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$870
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
35 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,203
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,113
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,013
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1321 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
West End Market
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,025
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
41 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$711
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,069
1204 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
$
10 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
12 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$960
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
2 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Carlyle
620 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient apartment community amenities, including car care center and guest apartment. Enjoy modern, relaxing unit features, including plush carpeting and a gourmet kitchen. Situated close to Haywood Mall with easy access to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
31 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1294 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 08:43pm
$
8 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.

July 2020 Greenville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Greenville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Greenville rents declined significantly over the past month

Greenville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $734 for a one-bedroom apartment and $881 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Greenville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Greenville over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.7%, and 1.0%, respectively).

    Greenville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Greenville, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Greenville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greenville's median two-bedroom rent of $881 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Greenville fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greenville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreenville 3 BedroomsGreenville Accessible ApartmentsGreenville Apartments with BalconyGreenville Apartments with Garage
    Greenville Apartments with GymGreenville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreenville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGreenville Apartments with ParkingGreenville Apartments with PoolGreenville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Greenville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenville Furnished ApartmentsGreenville Luxury PlacesGreenville Pet Friendly PlacesGreenville Pet Friendly PlacesGreenville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Asheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
    Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SC
    Etowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SC

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Augusta Street AreaOverbrook Historic DistrictViola Street Area
    West End MarketDowntown GreenvilleSouthern Side
    Mcbee Avenue AreaValley Creek

    Apartments Near Colleges

    FurmanGreenville Technical College
    Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
    Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College