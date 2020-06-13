/
85 Apartments for rent in Easley, SC📍
18 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
1 Unit Available
121 Upward Way
121 Upward Way, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1990 sqft
121 Upward Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Easley. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with a large Bonus Room.
1 Unit Available
308 S First Street
308 South 1st Street, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Cute updated bungalow in the heart of Easley. Convenient to Clemson, Powdersville, and Greenville. This home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with new hardwood floors in main living areas, tile in kitchen/bathrooms/laundry, and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
105 Elizabeth Court
105 Elizabeth Court, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1692 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a rocking-chair front porch located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 Unit Available
300 S 5th Street
300 South 5th Street, Easley, SC
8 Bedrooms
$2,000
Are you looking for commercial/office space in downtown Easley? Here it is! This beautifully updated Bungalow has over 2500 square feet. Eight offices; 3 half baths; all on one level; handicap assessible; lots of light and convenient to everything.
Results within 5 miles of Easley
145 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Dr
4 Shore Drive, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Duplex In a quiet, wooded community - Property Id: 208250 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
1 Unit Available
5924 Moorefield Memorial Highway
5924 Moorefield Memorial Highway, Pickens County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$590
620 sqft
**RENT REDUCED** PLEASE READ THIS AD BEFORE RESPONDING. ALL DETAILS ARE LISTED. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex located at 5924 Unit B Moorefield Memorial Hwy Liberty. This unit is currently available for immediate move in.
1 Unit Available
107 Vesta Drive
107 Vesta Drive, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 06/27/2020 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Greenville. Open Living space.
Results within 10 miles of Easley
Verified
22 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Verified
West End Market
36 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,098
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified
West End Market
6 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,280
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,389
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,639
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Verified
West End Market
16 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,028
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,054
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
Southern Side
82 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,082
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified
Mcbee Avenue Area
28 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified
Brandon
8 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified
West End Market
8 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Verified
Mcbee Avenue Area
15 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,236
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,334
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Verified
Downtown Greenville
170 Units Available
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,500
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Verified
Downtown Greenville
2 Units Available
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
1 Unit Available
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Easley, the median rent is $634 for a studio, $722 for a 1-bedroom, $867 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,152 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Easley, check out our monthly Easley Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Easley area include Clemson University, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, and Greenville Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Easley from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville.
