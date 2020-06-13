Apartment List
162 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenville, SC

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
61 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1466 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
41 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1780 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Augusta Street Area
23 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hollingsworth Park
21 Units Available
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West End Market
35 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1434 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1321 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1362 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
21 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
12 Units Available
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1710 sqft
A leafy apartment community with multi-colored homes, surrounded by natural green space. Dishwashers, granite counters and microwaves in rooms. Yoga, playground and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Overbrook Historic District
69 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Brandon
8 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
26 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1516 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.

June 2020 Greenville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Greenville rents declined significantly over the past month

Greenville rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $737 for a one-bedroom apartment and $884 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Greenville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Greenville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Greenville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Greenville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Greenville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greenville's median two-bedroom rent of $884 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Greenville.
    • While rents in Greenville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greenville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

