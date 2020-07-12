/
downtown greenville
117 Apartments for rent in Downtown Greenville, Greenville, SC
10 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,224
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
152 Units Available
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,750
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
1 Unit Available
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
1 Unit Available
204 E Park Avenue
204 East Park Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Come LIVE in THE PARK!!!.... This fabulous unit is located just .7 mile to NOMA Square on Main St...There's Sidewalk all the way downtown, it's on the Trolley route and has a 71 Walk Score!. And a 58 Bikable score!....
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Greenville
34 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,203
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,128
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
15 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,026
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
19 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,441
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
83 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$999
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,010
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
29 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1294 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
8 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
3 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
7 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
1 Unit Available
1407 E North St, Unit B
1407 East North Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely apartment close to downtown. East North St Academy elementary, Greenville Middle School and Eastside High district. Well maintained and ready for occupancy. Call Carolina Moves at 864.432.1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.
1 Unit Available
405 Oakland Avenue Unit #205
405 Oakland Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1612 sqft
405 Oakland Avenue Unit #205 Available 08/01/20 Condo available downtown Greenville - Condo located between McDaniel Avenue's Rock Quarry Garden and Cancer Survivors' Park downtown. This end unit features 2 bedrooms and two full baths.
1 Unit Available
10 Manly Street
10 A3 Manly St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
Historic Charleston style building presents downtown living in elegance. Oak floors, split bedroom plan, open design. Balcony overlooks landscaped courtyard. Balcony access from living room and from master bedroom. Furnished washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1551 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing
1 Unit Available
610 Bennett Street
610 Bennett Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
**Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** Wow! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath walking distance to Stone Ave shops and restaurants as well as few mins drive to
1 Unit Available
18 Poinsett Ave
18 Poinsett Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2128 sqft
18 Poinsett Ave Available 07/15/20 Downtown North main living and walkability to Stone Ave shops and restaurants! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated
1 Unit Available
230 E Broad Street
230 East Broad Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Awesome single level condo located three blocks from Main Street. Fresh paint through-out. New hardwood floors and carpet. Updated kitchen with new appliances. Living room/dining room combination. Large bedrooms with ceiling fans.
1 Unit Available
801 E North Street
801 East North Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION This luxury condo is perfectly located Downtown (near the Bi-Lo Center) within easy walking distance of Main Street. Enjoy the renovated hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings.
1 Unit Available
1513 E North Street
1513 East North Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1513 E North Street in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
200 Lois Street
200 Lois Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2180 sqft
Downtown Greenville - Terrific traditional with open floor plan. Neutral paint colors, hardwood flooring in living area. Huge master suite with garden tub and walkin closet. 2nd floor 3rd bedroom has full bath. Tons of storage throughout.
1 Unit Available
105 Arlington Avenue
105 Arlington Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Arlington Avenue in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!
