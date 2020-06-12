Apartment List
93 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Greenville, SC

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1310 sqft
A leafy apartment community with multi-colored homes, surrounded by natural green space. Dishwashers, granite counters and microwaves in rooms. Yoga, playground and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1091 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
West End Market
34 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Downtown Greenville
171 Units Available
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Overbrook Historic District
70 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Mcbee Avenue Area
28 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$876
1047 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Hollingsworth Park
21 Units Available
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1181 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
Haywood Pointe
1175 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
976 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Greenville, South Carolina because you've found it at Haywood Pointe. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off the I-385.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
159 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1139 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Hollingsworth Park
209 Units Available
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1158 sqft
Trailside Verdae is re-imagining what apartment living can be. Modern style with sophisticated taste come together to create a timeless design you’ll love in our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
West End Market
4 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1090 sqft
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Greenville
2 Units Available
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 27 at 07:15pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Howell Road
14001 Ardmore Springs Circle, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
1103 sqft
Conveniently situated on the East side of Greenville, Ardmore Howell Road is a straight shot to downtown, I-385, I-85, Haywood and Woodruff Road.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Mcbee Avenue Area
15 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
130 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Overbrook Historic District
6 Units Available
Overbrook Lofts
20 Overbrook Court, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1113 sqft
Welcome to Overbrook Lofts, one of Greenville’s best-kept secrets. We offer boutique-style studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments in the historic Overbrook neighborhood, complete with everything you desire from a comfortable home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 07:08am
Valley Creek
118 Units Available
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1118 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nicholtown
1 Unit Available
3 Skyland Drive
3 Skyland Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1018 sqft
Renovated Home Off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Shops and Restaurants - Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home Convenient to Downtown Greenville and Cleveland Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
Southern Side
1 Unit Available
308 Frank Street
308 Frank Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1200 sqft
A cute front porch welcomes you into this newly renovated home! The interior has been freshly painted a soothing shade of gray. There are modern lighting fixtures and newly installed ceiling fans to provide you with additional comfort.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1069 sqft
The “Magnolia” Floorplan is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that boasts a spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space. This home is thoughtfully designed with a sunken living room and separate dining space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
235 Caledon Court
235 Caledon Court, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1017 sqft
Nestled in the premier East Greenville Location, Caledon Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with six different floor plan options.

June 2020 Greenville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Greenville rents declined significantly over the past month

Greenville rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $737 for a one-bedroom apartment and $884 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Greenville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Greenville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Greenville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Greenville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Greenville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greenville's median two-bedroom rent of $884 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Greenville.
    • While rents in Greenville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greenville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

