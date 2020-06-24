All apartments in Greenville
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

2207 North

2207 Wade Hampton Blvd · (864) 428-1922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2207 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-212 · Avail. now

$999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit D-204 · Avail. now

$1,098

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-203 · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit C-101 · Avail. now

$1,119

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2207 North.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
package receiving
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: 60 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 North have any available units?
2207 North has 4 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 North have?
Some of 2207 North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 North currently offering any rent specials?
2207 North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 North is pet friendly.
Does 2207 North offer parking?
Yes, 2207 North offers parking.
Does 2207 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 North have a pool?
Yes, 2207 North has a pool.
Does 2207 North have accessible units?
No, 2207 North does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 North does not have units with dishwashers.
