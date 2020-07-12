/
overbrook historic district
145 Apartments for rent in Overbrook Historic District, Greenville, SC
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
169 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Lowndes Ave
7 Lowndes Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Fantastic Location Close to Downtown - E. North St area. Adorable cottage in great location. Minutes to Downtown. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the house. Living room with fireplace, Great updated kitchen with breakfast area and updated bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
21 Hillside Circle
21 Hillside Circle, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1198 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 Hillside Circle in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Overbrook Historic District
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1204 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,162
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
8 Units Available
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$951
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
900 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of Grandeagle. Private and convenient, this is a haven with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,441
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,010
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
29 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1294 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 08:43pm
$
8 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated April 12 at 07:08am
118 Units Available
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
$962
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1118 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Skyland Drive
3 Skyland Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1018 sqft
Renovated Home Off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Shops and Restaurants - Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home Convenient to Downtown Greenville and Cleveland Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
24 Ackley Road
24 Ackley Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
SUMMER TIME SPECIAL - 3 MONTH LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE AT END OF LEASE Lease signed by 6/1/2020 will have security deposit waived! Leassee has first dibs to purchase the home at the beginning of October 2020 for $185,000.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1407 E North St, Unit B
1407 East North Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely apartment close to downtown. East North St Academy elementary, Greenville Middle School and Eastside High district. Well maintained and ready for occupancy. Call Carolina Moves at 864.432.1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2808 E North St Unit 2
2808 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
222 Maco Terrace
222 Maco Terrace, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Look no further! This perfectly renovated and conveniently located home is currently available!!! Not only does this gorgeous 2 bed/1 bath have new plumbing, it also has new and updated electrical throughout, a new HVAC unit, and new windows!!!!
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10 Manly Street
10 A3 Manly St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
Historic Charleston style building presents downtown living in elegance. Oak floors, split bedroom plan, open design. Balcony overlooks landscaped courtyard. Balcony access from living room and from master bedroom. Furnished washer and dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
12 Chaney Street
12 Chaney Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1320 sqft
This charming rental home is conveniently located in Greenville! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
610 Bennett Street
610 Bennett Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
**Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** Wow! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath walking distance to Stone Ave shops and restaurants as well as few mins drive to
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Provence St
121 Provence Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1400 sqft
Conveniently Located, Garage and Storage! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath centrally located in
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Poinsett Ave
18 Poinsett Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2128 sqft
18 Poinsett Ave Available 07/15/20 Downtown North main living and walkability to Stone Ave shops and restaurants! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
230 E Broad Street
230 East Broad Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Awesome single level condo located three blocks from Main Street. Fresh paint through-out. New hardwood floors and carpet. Updated kitchen with new appliances. Living room/dining room combination. Large bedrooms with ceiling fans.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
8 Chaney Street
8 Chaney Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1575 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Unique Charleston Shot Gun Style home in the up and coming Nicholtown area! 3 Bedroom and two and a half baths give lots of living space. An open living room and dining room with a rustic open fireplace to join.
