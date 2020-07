Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance community garden e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Proudly under NEW Management! Discover Beacon Ridge Apartment Homes surrounded by beautiful trees and lush landscaping located just minutes from Downtown Greenville, SC. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes feature oversized floor plans with unique touches such as large bay windows, vaulted ceilings, step down living rooms and fireplaces. Enjoy our community amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool, grilling stations, and picnic areas.