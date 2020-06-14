120 Apartments for rent in Greenville, SC with hardwood floors

Hey, y’all! A little virtual birdie told us you were looking to score an apartment for rent in Greenville, South Carolina. Good call! An historic little city situated halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte, in the foothills of the fabled Appalachian Mountain Range, Greenville just may be the perfect place for peeps like you to call home. Sound like your cup of sweet Southern tea? Sure it does! Luckily, you’ve navigated to the right place (you apartment hunting savant, you!) because here at apa...

Apartments, townhomes, and rental houses in Greenville are spread evenly throughout the town, so whether you’re looking for a humble abode in central Greensville, the West End, the South Side, or in the Wade Hampton, Mauldin, or Berea outskirts, you’ll find apartment options galore. In addition, several brand new luxury apartments, lofts, and condos have sprouted up in the renovated downtown district in recent years. Apartments are plentiful in Greenville, and, fortunately, they also tend to come super cheap: The average rental in the Greenville area costs only around $700 and a wide range of basic studios and 1BR units are frequently available for $450 or less. Even luxury apartments and spacious, family-sized rentals in Greenville (which often feature fenced yards, covered parking, patios, balconies, furnished interiors, and more) rarely cost more than $1200. Waiting lists are rare, meanwhile, and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to scour the market thoroughly before deciding which apartment in Greenville, South Carolina is best for you.

Planning to share room and board with a furry four-footed roommate by any chance? Good news: Pet-friendly apartments in Greenville are a dime a dozen (well, maybe they’re a bit more expensive than that, but you get the point). Just be sure to set aside an extra $25-$50 for rent each month if you plan to harbor a cat, dog, gator, croc, dire wolf, or Velociraptor in your fancy new Greenville, South Carolina apartment.

Greenville is generally a safe, family-friendly place to live, but, like any modern city, it does have a nook and cranny or two that some locals advise newcomers to avoid. Crime rates on the immediate west side of Greenville, which offers more low-income housing, tend to be a little higher than in other parts of the city, so take caution and visit Greenville in advance before deciding which neighborhood is best for you. Also, it couldn’t hurt to invest in a basic renter’s insurance policy, which typically costs less than 20 bucks a month and insures your belongings in case of theft, fire, alien invasion, or spontaneous combustion.

And now for the fun part: finding you the perfect rental in Greenville, South Carolina. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more