169 Luxury Apartments for rent in Greenville, SC

July 2020 Greenville Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Greenville rents declined significantly over the past month Greenville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $734 for a one-bedroom apartment and $881 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Greenville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents steady across cities in South Carolina While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Greenville over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state. Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).

Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.7%, and 1.0%, respectively).

Greenville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide As rents have fallen moderately in Greenville, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Greenville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country. Greenville's median two-bedroom rent of $881 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Greenville fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greenville.

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

