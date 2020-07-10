AL
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM

169 Luxury Apartments for rent in Greenville, SC

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$748
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$913
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 08:43pm
$
8 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
West End Market
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
16 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Azalea Hill Apartment Homes
1600 Azalea Hill Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$863
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1110 sqft
Our community, set in a unique and convenient neighborhood, offers a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Carlyle
620 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient apartment community amenities, including car care center and guest apartment. Enjoy modern, relaxing unit features, including plush carpeting and a gourmet kitchen. Situated close to Haywood Mall with easy access to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
112 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,224
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
231 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1378 sqft
Trailside Verdae is re-imagining what apartment living can be. Modern style with sophisticated taste come together to create a timeless design you’ll love in our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
169 Units Available
Overbrook Historic District
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,013
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1321 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
152 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,750
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
$
10 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
19 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenville
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 07:08am
118 Units Available
Valley Creek
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
$962
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1118 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
400 Mills Ave. 210
400 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lofts @ Mills Don't Miss Out! Great Location! - Property Id: 83810 The Lofts at Mills Mill offers some raw architectural elements, 16ft.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Nicholtown
3 Skyland Drive
3 Skyland Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1018 sqft
Renovated Home Off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Shops and Restaurants - Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home Convenient to Downtown Greenville and Cleveland Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Overbrook Historic District
7 Lowndes Ave
7 Lowndes Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Fantastic Location Close to Downtown - E. North St area. Adorable cottage in great location. Minutes to Downtown. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the house. Living room with fireplace, Great updated kitchen with breakfast area and updated bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Nicholtown
24 Ackley Road
24 Ackley Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
SUMMER TIME SPECIAL - 3 MONTH LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE AT END OF LEASE Lease signed by 6/1/2020 will have security deposit waived! Leassee has first dibs to purchase the home at the beginning of October 2020 for $185,000.

1 of 25

Last updated July 9 at 06:50pm
Contact for Availability
Southern Side
308 Frank Street
308 Frank Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A cute front porch welcomes you into this newly renovated home! The interior has been freshly painted a soothing shade of gray. There are modern lighting fixtures and newly installed ceiling fans to provide you with additional comfort.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
405 Oakland Avenue Unit #205
405 Oakland Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1612 sqft
405 Oakland Avenue Unit #205 Available 08/01/20 Condo available downtown Greenville - Condo located between McDaniel Avenue's Rock Quarry Garden and Cancer Survivors' Park downtown. This end unit features 2 bedrooms and two full baths.
Rent Report
Greenville

July 2020 Greenville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Greenville rents declined significantly over the past month

Greenville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $734 for a one-bedroom apartment and $881 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Greenville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Greenville over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.7%, and 1.0%, respectively).

    Greenville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Greenville, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Greenville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greenville's median two-bedroom rent of $881 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Greenville fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greenville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Apartments Near Colleges

