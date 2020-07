Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park e-payments package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home. We've gracefully given thought to every detail by designing spaces that inspire comfort and strike the perfect balance between form and function. Whether you're looking for an inviting space that encourages spontaneous gatherings, or a pleasant home to unwind within, Woodside Eleven will make you feel right at home. Ideally situated just minutes away from Downtown Greenville, here you can revel in the best that the city has to offer. From its vibrant entertainment scene to the multitude of shops and eateries that fill the lush, tree-lined Main Street, Downtown Greenville is a lifestyle all its own. Inspired by both the glowing pulse of the city and the locale's natural setting, Woodside Eleven offers an easy retreat with an unshakeable connection to the Downtown hub.