Amenities

*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Charming upstairs 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment located only a couple blocks from MUSC and close by CofC. This unit has a galley kitchen with a refrigerator and stove. One bedroom is slightly larger with two closets while the second bedroom has one closet.Washer and dryer in unit. Off street parking included. Water and sewer included. Sorry, no pets. Available August 7.