Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym pool yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area cc payments e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Atlantic at Grand Oaks reveals a modern portrait of living in the heart of West Ashley. Featuring well-appointed one, two, and three bedroom apartments, Atlantic at Grand Oaks puts you right where you want to be-with easy access to the lively Avondale nightlife, storied history of downtown Charleston, and the spell-binding vistas of Folly Beach. The open-concept floorplans, high-design features, and resort-like amenities make Atlantic at Grand Oaks an unforgettable place to call home. We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.