Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool tennis court parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

Sawgrass Apartments is a beautiful newly renovated apartment home community in Charleston, South Carolina. With easy access to Highway 700 and Folly Road, your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations are only a short drive away. Everything you need is within reach, making Sawgrass Apartments your gateway to fun and excitement in Charleston County.