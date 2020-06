Amenities

Available August 1st!



Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this spacious 1.5BR/1BA apartment located in the heart of Shadyside, one block away from Walnut Street. Large bedroom on the top floor and an extra room perfect for an office space/nursery.



Amenities include central A/C, spacious closet space, laundry in unit!



Cats OK with extra deposit/pet rent

No Dogs- Sorry.



Utilities:

Gas and electric in tenant's name

Water/sewage/trash removal covered by flat fee:

$50 for first person + $25 for each additional person



Application includes background and credit check.

Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.