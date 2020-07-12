/
/
/
bloomfield
322 Apartments for rent in Bloomfield, Pittsburgh, PA
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
544 sqft
341 Gross Street, apt. L-2 Available 08/01/20 1 BR, 1BA - In the heart of Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" neighborhood of Bloomfield, 341 Gross Street is affordable convenience.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4925 Friendship Ave. Apt. 6
4925 Friendship Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 or 3 Bedroom Friendship Park / Bloomfield Pittsburgh $1,400 Next to West Penn Hospital! / New Cabinets and Granite - This Large 3rd Floor Apartment has a nice scenic but private view of Friendship Park and is in the process of getting a completely
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4517 Liberty Ave # 2
4517 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Available 08/01/20 Now Available August 1st! Large 2 Bedroom Apartment in Bloomfield - 2nd Floor Apartment! Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Dishwasher; Central A/C; Laundry in Unit; Porch; $1,095/month + utilities.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
745 S Millvale Ave
745 South Millvale Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1600 sqft
Corona virus got you cooped up or concerned about viewing apartments? We can do a video tour through skype, zoom, facetime, etc. or send you a video. Just call us to set up a time. 412-687-4288 Available for Spring occupancy at $2395/month.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4628 Carroll St
4628 Carroll Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/15/20 Whole house for rent-- convenient to everything - Property Id: 117774 House is located conveniently in walking distance to grocery store, Italian markets, Starbucks and numerous restaurants in the Bloomfield area, as well as
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
408 Orwell Way
408 Orwell Way, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1300 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM + STUDY & LOFT IN THE HEART OF BLOOMFIELD! - This modern 1 bedroom + study & loft home is located in the heart of Bloomfield with convenient access to all Downtown Bloomfield, Lawrenceville, and East Liberty has to offer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
260 Gross St. Apt. 13
260 Gross Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,350
Updated 2 Bedroom Friendship Park Bloomfield Pittsburgh Apartment - This Beautifully Updated 1st Floor Unit has New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counters, Laminate Flooring and A/C!! Right in Friendship Park!! $1,350 plus Electric! (RLNE5757223)
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
438 South Atlantic Avenue #2
438 South Atlantic Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
Pittsburgh Living - Lots of Space, Parking & Hardwood Floors! - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Monthly Rent: $1,845.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
452 Pearl Street
452 Pearl Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1325 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
307 S. Graham Street, Apt 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
307 South Graham Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 307 S. Graham Street, Apt 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
4507 Torley St 2
4507 Torley Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Unit 2 Available 06/01/20 2 BEDROOM ONE BATH ON BUSLINE - Property Id: 211758 OUR RESPONSE TO COVID-19 FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR TENANTS, OURSELVES AND THOSE VIEWING OUR PROPERTIES, ALL TOURS WILL BE DONE VIRTUALLY THROUGH FaceTime or WhatsApp UNTIL
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
315 S Evaline St
315 South Evaline Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
This is a gorgeous 2 level apartment on the second and third floors of an up and down duplex. Up the stairs is a landing area with bike rack and electronic door locks to the apartment.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4907 friendship ave pittsburgh
4907 Friendship Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
Ask
4907 friendship ave pittsburgh Available 08/01/20 4907 Friendship - Cozy studio apt in Bloomfield right across from West Penn hospital. Hardwood floors, washer dryer in basement and 1 off street parking space. utilities included (RLNE5914147)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
4914 Penn Avenue - 1
4914 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
909 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomfield
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,640
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
19 Units Available
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
14 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1420 sqft
This charming, beautiful building is near public transportation, the University of Pitt, and Carnegie Mellon. Each home offers updated interiors and several floor plan options. Non-smoking building. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,323
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
