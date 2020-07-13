Apartment List
157 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pittsburgh, PA

Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
775 sqft
Situated near Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill South and I-376, this community provides residents with on-site parking, convenient shuttle stop and a bike trail. Apartments include patios/balconies, a full range of appliances and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Shadyside
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1420 sqft
This charming, beautiful building is near public transportation, the University of Pitt, and Carnegie Mellon. Each home offers updated interiors and several floor plan options. Non-smoking building. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
640 sqft
Residents of this community have access to on-site laundry and covered parking at this pet-friendly community. Units have balconies/patios, a full range of appliances and high-speed internet access. Just minutes from Schenley Park and I-376.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Strip District
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,310
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Whitehall
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
17 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
72 Units Available
South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1220 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
24 Units Available
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,150
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1205 sqft
Designed by master architects and built with premium materials, finishes, and amenities, our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer an impressive amount of space.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 06:24pm
$
Contact for Availability
Shadyside
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1048 sqft
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Central Lawrenceville
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,323
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Shadyside
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Shadyside
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,027
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of area's hotspots, public transportation, and near Mellon Park. On-site pet relief area and outdoor space. Non-smoking buildings. Each home includes a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
North Oakland
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
611 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Annex in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
North Oakland
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,025
294 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 7 at 02:43pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Pittsburgh living in a historic building. Apartments have original brick walls with updated kitchens and nine-foot ceilings. Private laundry in all units. All tenants have access to the rooftop lounge and Wi-Fi lounge.

July 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report. Pittsburgh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburgh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pittsburgh rents increased over the past month

Pittsburgh rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pittsburgh stand at $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $926 for a two-bedroom. Pittsburgh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Pennsylvania

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Pittsburgh over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Pennsylvania for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,646; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Philadelphia, Bethlehem, and Harrisburg, where two-bedrooms go for $1,180, $1,090, and $1,014, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Pittsburgh to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%, -0.3%, and -0.3%).
    • York, Erie, and Lancaster have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Pittsburgh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pittsburgh, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Pittsburgh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Pittsburgh's median two-bedroom rent of $926 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pittsburgh fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pittsburgh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Pittsburgh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

