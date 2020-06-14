124 Apartments for rent in Pittsburgh, PA with garage

Apartment List
Pittsburgh apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Shadyside
12 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,823
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Baldwin
49 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$605
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
Lower Lawrenceville
12 Units Available
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,067
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Whitehall
26 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,200
1053 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Liberty
11 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,670
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Lawrenceville
15 Units Available
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,343
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,413
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Squirrel Hill South
11 Units Available
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Shadyside
9 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Squirrel Hill South
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,005
1727 sqft
St. Edmund's Academy, Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive are convenient to this community. Residents have bike storage and on-site parking at the smoke-free community. Units include balconies/patios, additional storage and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Oakland
16 Units Available
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$825
294 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Oakland
9 Units Available
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$825
308 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bayard Manor in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Pittsburgh
4 Units Available
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,688
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Strip District
17 Units Available
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Strip District
36 Units Available
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,425
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

