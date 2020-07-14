Amenities
341 Gross Street, apt. L-2 Available 08/01/20 1 BR, 1BA - In the heart of Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" neighborhood of Bloomfield, 341 Gross Street is affordable convenience. Bloomfield is one of the 'Burgh's best-kept secrets, teeming with ethnic eateries, shops, and also one block from West Penn Hospital.
The location also puts you conveniently between Oakland and the Strip District. You are also a block from the bus line making downtown a short commute.
TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4673457)