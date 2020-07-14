All apartments in Pittsburgh
341 Gross Street Apt. 202 · (412) 837-8554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

341 Gross Street Apt. 202, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Bloomfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 341 Gross Street, apt. L-2 · Avail. Aug 1

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gross Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
341 Gross Street, apt. L-2 Available 08/01/20 1 BR, 1BA - In the heart of Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" neighborhood of Bloomfield, 341 Gross Street is affordable convenience. Bloomfield is one of the 'Burgh's best-kept secrets, teeming with ethnic eateries, shops, and also one block from West Penn Hospital.

The location also puts you conveniently between Oakland and the Strip District. You are also a block from the bus line making downtown a short commute.

TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4673457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gross Street have any available units?
Gross Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Gross Street have?
Some of Gross Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gross Street currently offering any rent specials?
Gross Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gross Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Gross Street is pet friendly.
Does Gross Street offer parking?
Yes, Gross Street offers parking.
Does Gross Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gross Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gross Street have a pool?
No, Gross Street does not have a pool.
Does Gross Street have accessible units?
No, Gross Street does not have accessible units.
Does Gross Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gross Street has units with dishwashers.
