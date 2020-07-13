45 Apartments under $800 for rent in Pittsburgh, PA

AL
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
42 Units Available
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
74 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Friendship
225 Roup Ave Unit 24
225 Roup Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$725
Beautiful Second-Floor Studio in Friendship! City bus stop less than one block away! Walking distance to Coffee Shops, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and MORE! Property Highlights: - Tenant only pays Electric!! - Garage parking spot available (fees

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Elliot
1017 Uvilla St Allegheny County
1017 Uvilla Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1406 sqft
PITTSBURGH: 2BR/1BA Recently Renovated. A must see! - Spacious 2 bedrooms/ 1.5 bath single-family home. 2-story stand-alone located on a quiet street located in the Elliot neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Crafton Heights
1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1
1255 Chartiers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$550
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is eligible for section 8 ***Please Read The Entire Add*** Schedule a showing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1255-chartiers-avenue---1?p=TenantTurner Virtual Tour: https://ths.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Carrick
1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial
1150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$700
840 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
********In effort to protect all parties involved. All showing attendees for this property MUST bring their own N95 Mask and sanitary gloves in order to tour our properties at this time.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
318 Saline Street - 2
318 Saline Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield
4907 friendship ave pittsburgh
4907 Friendship Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
Ask
4907 friendship ave pittsburgh Available 08/01/20 4907 Friendship - Cozy studio apt in Bloomfield right across from West Penn hospital. Hardwood floors, washer dryer in basement and 1 off street parking space. utilities included (RLNE5914147)

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Perry South
414 Ridgewood Street
414 Ridgewood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1060 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburgh

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
170 Promenade Street Unit 5
170 Promenade St, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Unit Unit 5 Available 08/17/20 Great 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in Crafton! Conveniently located near Downtown Pittsburgh, I-79, I-376 and Route 65. Close to Foster Plaza, Crafton Ingram Shopping Center and Robinson Mall.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Aspinwall
514 Guyasuta Rd Apt 7
514 Guyasuta Road, Aspinwall, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
Now Available July 1! Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment in Aspinwall - Great Deal! Apartment comes with fully equipped kitchen, central air, and patio! Laundry in building Call today to view! 412-271-5550 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5459572)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Oliver Boro
459 Hays Ave Allegheny County (Borough of Mt. Oliver)
459 Hays Avenue, Mount Oliver, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
896 sqft
Must See!!!! - 2bd/1.5ba Home features an attic for additional storage, separate dining area, basement with w/d hookups. Half bath on main floor with 2 bedrooms and full bath on second. Call 412-841-2079 to schedule a showing or check us out at www.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
71 N Euclid Ave
71 North Euclid Avenue, Bellevue, PA
1 Bedroom
$515
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 * THIS IS A ONE BEDROOM EFFICIENCY APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR - NOT WHOLE HOUSE! Great location * Close to everything * gorgeous, old fashioned lobby upon entrance with original wood work throughout * Very large bedroom with plenty

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
215 E 15th Ave Allegheny County
215 East 15th Avenue, Homestead, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$695
1472 sqft
HOMESTEAD (Pittsburgh): 2-story home with yard garage and more! - 2 story with garage a plus! Hardwood floors. Features 2 bed/1 bath. Walk to schools and shops in the Homestead section of Pittsburgh. Please visit www.arps.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Aspinwall
209 Western Ave Unit 4
209 Western Ave, Aspinwall, PA
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
Top floor refinished studio apartment in Aspinwall. Close to the Aspinwall business district and Waterworks shopping center with plenty of shops, restaurants, and a gas station. Easy access to Rt. 28 and the Highland Park Bridge.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
100 Bettis Road
100 Bettis Road, Dravosburg, PA
Studio
$600
750 sqft
Dravosburg - Bettis - West Mifflin - Commercial Unit Available - This Commercial space is 750 Square Feet, located in busy plaza just off Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd in Dravosburg.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
10 Pointview Rd Unit B
10 Pointview Road, Brentwood, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Brentwood! The unit is in a fantastic location! 15-20 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
327 Shingiss Street - 1
327 Shingiss Street, McKees Rocks, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 327 Shingiss Street - 1 in McKees Rocks. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Laketon
2257 Laketon Road
2257 Laketon Road, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1280 sqft
This cozy 3 bed, 1-bath house is Located in Wilkinsburg. Minutes away from the Parkway entrance, walking distance to Turner Elementary, Bus Stations, shopping center.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsburgh

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
181 Grant Ave Unit 2
181 Grant Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$799
181 Grant Ave Unit 2 is a MUST SEE spacious and newly renovated 1BR (with large living room and eat in kitchen) apartment in the heart of Etna! Highlights: Large private deck and patio Large eat-in kitchen with appliances included New furnace Newly

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
2145 Ardmore Blvd
2145 Ardmore Boulevard, Forest Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
1 Bedroom with Den Available 09/01/20 Now Available September! 1 Bedroom apartment w/ den in Forest Hills for $625/month. Hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen, access to laundry on site. Call today to view! 412-271-5550 (RLNE4701206)
Rent Report
Pittsburgh

July 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report. Pittsburgh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburgh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Pittsburgh rents increased over the past month

Pittsburgh rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pittsburgh stand at $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $926 for a two-bedroom. Pittsburgh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Pennsylvania

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Pittsburgh over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Pennsylvania for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,646; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Philadelphia, Bethlehem, and Harrisburg, where two-bedrooms go for $1,180, $1,090, and $1,014, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Pittsburgh to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%, -0.3%, and -0.3%).
    • York, Erie, and Lancaster have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Pittsburgh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pittsburgh, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Pittsburgh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Pittsburgh's median two-bedroom rent of $926 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pittsburgh fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pittsburgh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Pittsburgh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

