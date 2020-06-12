/
/
wilkinsburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
217 Apartments for rent in Wilkinsburg, PA📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
1518 Fairmont
1518 Fairmont Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1518 Fairmont Available 08/01/20 518 Fairmont - A spacious 2 bed 2 bath apartment close to Penn ave and the parkway. New modern floors, washer dryer in unit and off street parking all for a great price. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5067480)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kelly West
1 Unit Available
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Trenton Square Townhomes - 549 549 South Trenton Avenue Available 07/04/20 Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Princetone Park
1 Unit Available
623 Princeton Blvd
623 Princeton Boulevard, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1160 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom House - **Due to the COVID-19 all showings have been put on pause until the end of April** If you are interested in viewing this property request a showing and a follow up email will go out towards the end of next week.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
600 Ross Ave Unit #1
600 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Apartment in the Heart of Wilkinsburg!!! Completely Furnished directly across the street from the Pennsylvania Train Station! Former office space converted into luxury apartment! Property Highlights: - Fully
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Park Place
1 Unit Available
7726 Brashear St Unit 2
7726 Brashear Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
NEWLY UPDATED! 4 BR 1 1/2 Bath Apartment in Point Breeze. Fantastic location! Only 1 mile from the popular Regent Square.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Laketon
1 Unit Available
2257 Laketon Road
2257 Laketon Road, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1280 sqft
This cozy 3 bed, 1-bath house is Located in Wilkinsburg. Minutes away from the Parkway entrance, walking distance to Turner Elementary, Bus Stations, shopping center.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Regent Square
1 Unit Available
407 Biddle Ave
407 Biddle Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Light Bright Airy and Spacious First Floor Regent Square Apartment availablability negotiable. Many period details in place.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
Results within 1 mile of Wilkinsburg
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
739 Gaywood Dr
739 Gaywood Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom home in Penn Hills/Blackridge neighborhood. Conveniently located near the I-376 corridor.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Park Place
1 Unit Available
102 East End Ave
102 East End Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - Check out our 3D virtual tour!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BV96Lvgopvf This open 2 bedroom/1 Bath apartment is just waiting to be your next home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Point Breeze
1 Unit Available
211 Carnegie Pl
211 Carnegie Place, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
1st Floor Apartment on a Quiet Street - Property Id: 265158 2 Bedroom 1 bath 1st floor Point Breeze apartment, renovated kitchen and lots of storage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
702 Cascade Rd
702 Cascade Road, Forest Hills, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 07/01/20 Available for July 1, 2020 Move in. *** PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL *** 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2249 Milligan Ave
2249 Milligan Avenue, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
HUGE 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Home in Swissvale! - HUGE 3BD 1BA House -Newly updated! -Updated flooring throughout -All new windows -Sunny rooms with all natural light -Freshly painted -Mix of carpeting and laminate wood -Attached 1 car garage -Nice
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7024 Blackhawk St
7024 Blackhawk Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Updated 3BR/1 Bath in Swisshelm Park/Swissvale! Convenient location nestled between Frick Park and Edgewood! Property Highlights: - New paint throughout -Hardwood floors - Renovated kitchen & bathroom -Separate living room & dining room -Great
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Park Place
1 Unit Available
530 East End Ave Apt 4
530 East End Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
2 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the Point Breeze/Regent Square Area. Fantastic Location! 10 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh. Close to Frick Park, local universities, hospitals.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Point Breeze
1 Unit Available
319 South Lang Avenue Unit 2
319 South Lang Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
This 2BR/ 1 Bath is located in Point Breeze. Enjoy convenient access to Oakland's hospitals and universities, Shadyside shops and restaurants, Bakery Square, East Liberty & Public Transportation.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
641 Penny Dr
641 Penny Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod style home coming soon in Monroeville. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms are large and located on second floor. Beautifully renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
405 Penn Vista Dr
405 Penn Vista Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1265 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home. Great charm and functional layout. New appliances along with other new finishes. Nice big finished game room! Off street parking. Contact us today to find out more about this beautiful home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
407 Biddle st
407 Biddle Ave, Forest Hills, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 Fabulous Arts& Craft unit with many period details in place. This spacious apartment offers 3 Bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, and sun porch, front and back balcony with central A/C & On-site laundry facilities.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
7322 Whipple St
7322 Whipple Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available for immediate occupancy. Completely renovated for rent in Swissvale. All brand new appliance and great location.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2208 Hawthorne Avenue
2208 Hawthorne Avenue, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. - Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. Bedrooms are spacious in this unit. Two bedrooms and full bath on the second floor.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 McKelvey
27 Mckelvey Avenue, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 2nd FLOOR Apartment with GARAGE - Property Id: 234988 CARPET IS PULLED AND HARDWOOD BEING REFINISHED! IN THIS DARLING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH GARAGE + BASEMENT.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Regent Square
1 Unit Available
143 Race St
143 Race Street, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - This amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath second-floor apartment sits right down the street from Koenig field in Edgewood.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Wilkinsburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,380.
Some of the colleges located in the Wilkinsburg area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wilkinsburg from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Murrysville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PANew Castle, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PA