north oakland
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:45 PM
334 Apartments for rent in North Oakland, Pittsburgh, PA
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
611 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Annex in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,025
294 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$815
301 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 22 at 02:35pm
7 Units Available
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Modern apartment homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood flooring. Abundant natural light and unbeatable city views. Community amenities include movie theater and basketball court.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
144 North Dithridge Street Unit #606
144 North Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,145
2 Bedrooms
Ask
North Oakland - CMU - Studio Apartment (Furnished. - UTILITIES INCLUDED) - Dithridge Towers - Studio Apartment on the 6th Floor. Unit is furnished with 2 beds, dining room set, couch, chairs, and tables. Large Closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
361 Melwood Ave
361 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
2605 sqft
361 Melwood Ave Available 08/01/20 Student housing with off street parking AND large room sizes!!! - Student housing available for the 2020-2021 school year! Free laundry, free offstreet parking, 6 large bedrooms, 2 baths- this home is the perfect
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
271 N Dithridge St
271 North Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly remodeled three bedrooms unit in a duplex building on the first floor. High Ceilings, new bathroom in the main bedroom/living room. The other two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill full bathroom. Prime Location, on a quiet north Oakland street.
Results within 1 mile of North Oakland
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
19 Units Available
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,323
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
544 sqft
341 Gross Street, apt. L-2 Available 08/01/20 1 BR, 1BA - In the heart of Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" neighborhood of Bloomfield, 341 Gross Street is affordable convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
University Loft Apartments
3817 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
545 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to the University of Pittsburgh campus. Near student housing. Each home offers updated interiors and central area. Parking provided. On-site laundry facilities. 24-hour maintenance provided. Non-smoking building.
Last updated July 3 at 02:04am
10 Units Available
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,100
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
976 sqft
Welcome to Oak Hill Apartments. Spacious floor-plans complete with sought-after amenities offer an exclusive view of the city tailored to fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
697 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city. Ideal for student housing. Walk to the University of Pittsburgh. On-site amenities include central area, an outdoor area, and laundry facilities. Non-smoking building. Parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
355 Semple St.
355 Semple Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1408 sqft
355 Semple St. Available 08/08/20 4 Bed/1 Bath Available in Oakland! - Available: AUG 8th! Description: Come check out this easy to maintain home today! 4 bedrooms (1 on main floor, 3 on the 2nd floor) 1.5 bath. Large living space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
149 43rd St Unit 2
149 43rd Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two-floor apartment in the heart of Lawrenceville! This 2BR/1 Bath is in a historic building with classic woodwork and extremely spacious and could easily be converted to a 3BR if desired.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3376 Dawson St
3376 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3 BR / 1 Bath in South Oakland.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3235 Gorman Way
3235 Gorman Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Available Now! - Be the first to live in this newly remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting in the heart of Oakland.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4415 Plummer Street
4415 Plummer Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1000 sqft
Pristine Home in Lawrenceville - Property Id: 50444 Awesome brand new home in Lawrenceville. Walking distance to the main drag on Butler. 1 bed and 1 bath with an lofted office on the 3rd floor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4925 Friendship Ave. Apt. 6
4925 Friendship Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 or 3 Bedroom Friendship Park / Bloomfield Pittsburgh $1,400 Next to West Penn Hospital! / New Cabinets and Granite - This Large 3rd Floor Apartment has a nice scenic but private view of Friendship Park and is in the process of getting a completely
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3518 Frazier St
3518 Frazier Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 BR / 3 Bath in South Oakland.
