shadyside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:43 PM
332 Apartments for rent in Shadyside, Pittsburgh, PA
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
14 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1420 sqft
This charming, beautiful building is near public transportation, the University of Pitt, and Carnegie Mellon. Each home offers updated interiors and several floor plan options. Non-smoking building. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 8 at 06:24pm
Contact for Availability
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,027
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of area's hotspots, public transportation, and near Mellon Park. On-site pet relief area and outdoor space. Non-smoking buildings. Each home includes a balcony or patio.
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
3 Units Available
Highland Plaza
301 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bakery Square, Eastside Shopping Center and Mellon Park are all just moments from this community. The property features a fitness center and indoor parking. Apartment amenities include large closets and a range of appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
752 sqft
Located near Whole Foods and Market District. On-site amenities include a large outdoor space, ample storage, and covered parking. Each home includes a balcony or patio. Non-smoking buildings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5801 Walnut Street Unit 2
5801 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a fantastic location! One block from all your favorite Walnut st shops, bars and restaurants! Close to Bakery Sq and Oakland Universities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6344 Marchand St Unit 2
6344 Marchand Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 2 bedroom apartment in a very desirable and convenient Shadyside location. Very clean and well maintained, next to Bakery Square, blocks to restaurants and shopping in Shadyside.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
707 College Ave Ph Suite
707 College Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment located in Shady Side and in walking distance to all of the hot spots in Shady Side.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5924 Elwood Street
5924 Elwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
5924 Elwood Street Available 08/01/20 Incredible Shadyside Home! - Really wonderful home in heart of Shadyside! All hardwood flooring throughout! Great kitchen with lots of space and two full baths! Walk to everything Shadyside has to offer -
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6331 1/2 Walnut Street
6331 1/2 Walnut St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
Spacious Two Story duplex on Walnut Street! - Spacious Two Story duplex on Walnut Street! Hardwood Flooring, Garage parking and Two Levels! Duplex is second and third story of the property with a private entrance.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6336 Aurelia St Unit 2
6336 Aurelia Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spacious 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment with finished, shared basement Located in Shadyside directly next to Bakery Square. Less than a block from Giant Eagle and CMU bus stop.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 Ivy St Unit 4
700 Ivy St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Check out this ideally located and furnished 3BR/1Bath apartment in the heart of Shadyside! Just a block from Walnut St and close to S Negley, and Fifth Ave.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
223 Lehigh Ave
223 Lehigh Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Great Shadyside location on a quiet street. Near shops, restaurants and bus stops couple of blocks from Ellsworth, Highland, & East Liberty. Updated kitchen w/ granite counter, stainless appliances, and large walking in pantry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5855 Pierce St
5855 Pierce Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
Now Available July 1! Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in awesome Shadyside location! Recently updated with newer kitchen, stainless appliances + dishwasher, and 2 updated full bathrooms. Central A/C and free laundry in basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
315 N Neville St
315 North Neville Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$980
rl. Available for Summer and Fall occupancy. Corona virus got you cooped up or concerned about viewing apartments? We can do a video tour through skype, zoom, facetime, etc. or send you a video. Just call us to set up a time.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
520 Ivy Street, Apt 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
520 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 520 Ivy Street, Apt 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5523 Ellsworth Ave
5523 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
This is a 5 spacious bedrooms 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Shadyside. Easy access to UPMC Shadyside, Chatham University, the shopping and dining on Walnut, the Apple store, Whole Foods, and many fantastic amenities around. Near CMU and Pitt
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
916 Bellefonte St
916 Bellefonte Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1550 sqft
916 Bellefonte Available 08/01/20 This three-bedroom townhouse is located in the heart of Shadyside. Less than a minute walk to Walnut street where you will find many restaurants/bars, RITE AID, Apple, etc.
