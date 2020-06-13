352 Apartments for rent in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Particulars

Pittsburgh’s diversity of distinct neighborhoods rivals that of any major city.

Where the Bros Are: Oakland & Shadyside are college kid territory because like, dude, that’s where Carnegie Melon and the University of Pittsburgh are. Here, thrifty students live in either Fight-Club-style slightly dilapidated mansions with too many roommates or small rundown apartments. You’ll also find some low cost eats and a sliver of high-end shopping on Walnut Street (what someone once hilariously referred to as, “the Rodeo drive of Pittsburgh”) in Shadyside.

Dahntahn: Or “downtown”, to us non-natives, is a handful of blocks crammed with skyscrapers and few housing options. Those that exist are refurbed lofts reserved for young professionals with accompanying budgets. The adjacent Strip District is a hybrid farmer’s market/street bazaar that’s packed with plenty of famous restaurants (Pamela’s Diner, Primanti Bros. and DeLuca’s) and local jewels (Wholey’s Fish Market, La Prima Coffee and the Pennsylvania Macaroni Company).

Hip-check: Lawrenceville & Bloomfield (aka “Little Italy”) blend together and are the heart of all things trendy in the ‘Burgh. The rowhouses of these two areas are filled with the majority of the city’s artists (READ: inexpensive rent) and are sprinkled with boutiques and restaurants. If you’re looking for nightlife of the non-skanky variety, this is your place.

Nuclear Family: Squirrel Hill, Regent Square, & Point Breeze are residential (almost suburban), complete with big yards, old houses, and parks. Highland Park (home to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium) has the same vibe as these other three ‘hoods but is located to the north & is slightly more expensive.

Now, get some Steeler’s gear and throw a few choice Pittsburghese phrases into rotation like “yinzer” or “jag off” and you’re all set! Welcome to the Paris of the Appalachians.