Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:52 PM

352 Apartments for rent in Pittsburgh, PA

Shadyside
Squirrel Hill South
North Oakland
Downtown Pittsburgh
Bloomfield
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
551 sqft
1BR available June 1 in Bloomfield - Utilities included in rent (water, sewer, garbage) In the heart of Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" neighborhood of Bloomfield, 341 Gross Street is affordable convenience.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
$
Lower Lawrenceville
13 Units Available
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,923
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Baldwin
50 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$605
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Oakland
16 Units Available
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$825
294 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Squirrel Hill North
2 Units Available
5424 Fifth Avenue
5424 Fifth Avenue Apt. 108, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$880
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5424 Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$815
301 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,155
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Oakland
9 Units Available
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$825
308 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bayard Manor in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Pittsburgh
4 Units Available
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
Duquesne Heights
3 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Shadyside
13 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Fairywood
29 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,688
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
36 Units Available
Westpointe
2000 Westpointe Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet elegance, luxury living, and a satisfying atmosphere are yours at Westpointe Apartment Homes in Pittsburgh, PA. At Westpointe you'll find comfort, solitude, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Strip District
18 Units Available
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Northshore
14 Units Available
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
East Liberty
11 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,680
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
24 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Whitehall
25 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.

Median Rent in Pittsburgh

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pittsburgh is $739, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $925.
Studio
$638
1 Bed
$739
2 Beds
$925
3+ Beds
$1,158
City GuidePittsburgh
Consistently topping “Most Livable Cities in America” lists (and that has to be a good thing), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania serves as both current headquarters of Steeler Nation and future headquarters of you. So, what’s it take to land a pad in this place?
Iron City

The ‘Burgh is a leftover steel town that feels like a city but operates like a hometown. The average joe’s tech knowledge (and fashion sense) is about ten to fifteen years behind major cities. If you’re coming here from a bustling metropolis, expect to deal with property management companies directly instead of apartment brokers—these are virtually unheard of in these parts.

Apartment hunting here truly is like hunting. Be prepared to commit both time and energy to pounding the pavement in the real world. Drive through the neighborhoods you’re interested in and keep your eyes peeled for the “For Rent” signs. This sounds like the most antiquated thing in the world—and it really might be—but Pittsburghian landlords aren’t exactly Silicon Valley elite. Inexpensive finds are rented out by people from a generation (or two) ago that don’t need or care to figure out more sophisticated methods: they’re happy waiting for you to call them. Also, be sure to check the classifieds in the Post-Gazette and Pennysaver (did we mention the old-timey technology?).

Outside Influences

It’s always easier to find an apartment in the winter (as opposed to the summer or fall) but this is especially true in places that see snow dumps measured in feet—not inches. Pittsburgh is no exception to this rule. If the cold and snow aren’t enough to detour you, think about those all those hills (we’re getting there…)

Don’t underestimate heating costs as you’re scoping out your new digs. In Pittsburgh, the weather will be well under the freezing point for months, and if electric isn’t included in your utilities then keep on looking. 100 year old houses are both very common and very drafty and staying warm can bleed your wallet dry.

City of Bridges

Pittsburgh is small (only 56 square miles), but thinking in terms of mileage can be dangerous here. Distance in Pittsburgh is only sort of related to commute time (they’re like second cousins), what’s more important is geography (they’re blood brothers). As a general rule of thumb you’re looking at a long commute if:

  1. You live on a hill. Hills equal winding roads that take forever to transverse and double your commute time in the snow.

  2. You live on the other side of a hill. This means tunnels, and tunnels scare people, and scared people drive slowly and turn five minute commutes into hour commutes. Yes, really.

  3. You’re across a river. There are 446 bridges in Pittsburgh, but only 10 connect to Downtown. Everyone headed between the city proper and its outlying areas gets bottlenecked at these spots making traffic essentially unavoidable if you live on the other side of a river (which is any direction other than east).

If you’re lured to the suburbs by the space and affordable housing make sure you plan the route to your daily destinations (work/grocery store) with as few of the above obstacles as possible. Unless:

  1. If you live north of the Allegheny and east of the Ohio rivers. Here you have a straight shot into the city via I-271.

  2. If you live in the southeast. The T, (subway/tram hybrid) takes you speedily & directly from Downtown to the up-and-coming Dormont area.

Our bike community is making a valiant effort to grow, but hills aren’t shrinking, public transit funding is being cut constantly and cyclists have nasty weather to contend with. It might not be the greenest suggestion in the world, but in Pittsburgh, you should probably drive. Ease your conscious and consider a hybrid.

Pittsburgh Particulars

Pittsburgh’s diversity of distinct neighborhoods rivals that of any major city.

Where the Bros Are: Oakland & Shadyside are college kid territory because like, dude, that’s where Carnegie Melon and the University of Pittsburgh are. Here, thrifty students live in either Fight-Club-style slightly dilapidated mansions with too many roommates or small rundown apartments. You’ll also find some low cost eats and a sliver of high-end shopping on Walnut Street (what someone once hilariously referred to as, “the Rodeo drive of Pittsburgh”) in Shadyside.

Dahntahn: Or “downtown”, to us non-natives, is a handful of blocks crammed with skyscrapers and few housing options. Those that exist are refurbed lofts reserved for young professionals with accompanying budgets. The adjacent Strip District is a hybrid farmer’s market/street bazaar that’s packed with plenty of famous restaurants (Pamela’s Diner, Primanti Bros. and DeLuca’s) and local jewels (Wholey’s Fish Market, La Prima Coffee and the Pennsylvania Macaroni Company).

Hip-check: Lawrenceville & Bloomfield (aka “Little Italy”) blend together and are the heart of all things trendy in the ‘Burgh. The rowhouses of these two areas are filled with the majority of the city’s artists (READ: inexpensive rent) and are sprinkled with boutiques and restaurants. If you’re looking for nightlife of the non-skanky variety, this is your place.

Nuclear Family: Squirrel Hill, Regent Square, & Point Breeze are residential (almost suburban), complete with big yards, old houses, and parks. Highland Park (home to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium) has the same vibe as these other three ‘hoods but is located to the north & is slightly more expensive.

Now, get some Steeler’s gear and throw a few choice Pittsburghese phrases into rotation like “yinzer” or “jag off” and you’re all set! Welcome to the Paris of the Appalachians.

June 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report. Pittsburgh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburgh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pittsburgh rent trends were flat over the past month

Pittsburgh rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pittsburgh stand at $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $926 for a two-bedroom. Pittsburgh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Pennsylvania

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Pittsburgh over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Pennsylvania, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,641; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Bethlehem and York, where two-bedrooms go for $1,090 and $781, are the two other major cities in the state besides Pittsburgh to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7% and -0.5%).
    • Erie, Norristown, and Levittown have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Pittsburgh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Pittsburgh, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Pittsburgh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Pittsburgh's median two-bedroom rent of $926 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Pittsburgh.
    • While rents in Pittsburgh fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pittsburgh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Pittsburgh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Pittsburgh’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Pittsburgh’s renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment L...

    View full Pittsburgh Renter Survey

    Here’s how Pittsburgh ranks on:

    B+
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Safety and crime rate
    B+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    A
    Affordability
    C
    Quality of schools
    B
    Social Life
    D
    Weather
    A+
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    A
    Public transit
    B-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Pittsburgh’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Pittsburgh’s renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Pittsburgh vary widely across categories such as affordability and weather."

    Key findings in Pittsburgh include the following:

    • Pittsburgh renters gave their city a B+ grade overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Pittsburgh were commute time (A+), affordability (A) and public transit (A).
    • The areas of concern to Pittsburgh renters are weather (D) and quality of local schools (C).
    • Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B+.
    • Pittsburgh did relatively well compared to other cities in Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia (C+) and Allentown (B-).
    • Pittsburgh earned similar scores to cities nationwide, including Denver, CO (B+), Seattle, WA (B+) and San Francisco, CA (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love how pretty my city is and how much there is to do. The people are friendly. But I dislike the traffic." – Chelsey W.
    • "I love that there are so many job opportunities. But I hate that a lot of places for rent aren’t very pet-friendly. It’s a pain to find a place that will accept my dogs." – Anon.
    • "I love the direction my city is taking by bringing downtown back to life. But it’s missing great shopping, which would attract even better restaurants and nightlife." – Ieshia H.
    • "There is something to do at any time of day so it’s easy to have fun or find an interesting hobby. Ethnic diversity could be improved, though." – Jarrod B.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Pittsburgh?
    In Pittsburgh, the median rent is $638 for a studio, $739 for a 1-bedroom, $925 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,158 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pittsburgh, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Pittsburgh?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Pittsburgh include Shadyside, Squirrel Hill South, North Oakland, Downtown Pittsburgh, and Bloomfield.
    How pet-friendly is Pittsburgh?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Pittsburgh received a letter grade of B- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Pittsburgh?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Pittsburgh received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Pittsburgh?
    Pittsburgh renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Pittsburgh did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Pittsburgh?
    Pittsburgh renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Pittsburgh did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Pittsburgh?
    Some of the colleges located in the Pittsburgh area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Pittsburgh?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pittsburgh from include Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, Murrysville, and Upper St. Clair.

