352 Apartments for rent in Pittsburgh, PA📍
The ‘Burgh is a leftover steel town that feels like a city but operates like a hometown. The average joe’s tech knowledge (and fashion sense) is about ten to fifteen years behind major cities. If you’re coming here from a bustling metropolis, expect to deal with property management companies directly instead of apartment brokers—these are virtually unheard of in these parts.
Apartment hunting here truly is like hunting. Be prepared to commit both time and energy to pounding the pavement in the real world. Drive through the neighborhoods you’re interested in and keep your eyes peeled for the “For Rent” signs. This sounds like the most antiquated thing in the world—and it really might be—but Pittsburghian landlords aren’t exactly Silicon Valley elite. Inexpensive finds are rented out by people from a generation (or two) ago that don’t need or care to figure out more sophisticated methods: they’re happy waiting for you to call them. Also, be sure to check the classifieds in the Post-Gazette and Pennysaver (did we mention the old-timey technology?).
It’s always easier to find an apartment in the winter (as opposed to the summer or fall) but this is especially true in places that see snow dumps measured in feet—not inches. Pittsburgh is no exception to this rule. If the cold and snow aren’t enough to detour you, think about those all those hills (we’re getting there…)
Don’t underestimate heating costs as you’re scoping out your new digs. In Pittsburgh, the weather will be well under the freezing point for months, and if electric isn’t included in your utilities then keep on looking. 100 year old houses are both very common and very drafty and staying warm can bleed your wallet dry.
Pittsburgh is small (only 56 square miles), but thinking in terms of mileage can be dangerous here. Distance in Pittsburgh is only sort of related to commute time (they’re like second cousins), what’s more important is geography (they’re blood brothers). As a general rule of thumb you’re looking at a long commute if:
You live on a hill. Hills equal winding roads that take forever to transverse and double your commute time in the snow.
You live on the other side of a hill. This means tunnels, and tunnels scare people, and scared people drive slowly and turn five minute commutes into hour commutes. Yes, really.
You’re across a river. There are 446 bridges in Pittsburgh, but only 10 connect to Downtown. Everyone headed between the city proper and its outlying areas gets bottlenecked at these spots making traffic essentially unavoidable if you live on the other side of a river (which is any direction other than east).
If you’re lured to the suburbs by the space and affordable housing make sure you plan the route to your daily destinations (work/grocery store) with as few of the above obstacles as possible. Unless:
If you live north of the Allegheny and east of the Ohio rivers. Here you have a straight shot into the city via I-271.
If you live in the southeast. The T, (subway/tram hybrid) takes you speedily & directly from Downtown to the up-and-coming Dormont area.
Our bike community is making a valiant effort to grow, but hills aren’t shrinking, public transit funding is being cut constantly and cyclists have nasty weather to contend with. It might not be the greenest suggestion in the world, but in Pittsburgh, you should probably drive. Ease your conscious and consider a hybrid.
Pittsburgh’s diversity of distinct neighborhoods rivals that of any major city.
Where the Bros Are: Oakland & Shadyside are college kid territory because like, dude, that’s where Carnegie Melon and the University of Pittsburgh are. Here, thrifty students live in either Fight-Club-style slightly dilapidated mansions with too many roommates or small rundown apartments. You’ll also find some low cost eats and a sliver of high-end shopping on Walnut Street (what someone once hilariously referred to as, “the Rodeo drive of Pittsburgh”) in Shadyside.
Dahntahn: Or “downtown”, to us non-natives, is a handful of blocks crammed with skyscrapers and few housing options. Those that exist are refurbed lofts reserved for young professionals with accompanying budgets. The adjacent Strip District is a hybrid farmer’s market/street bazaar that’s packed with plenty of famous restaurants (Pamela’s Diner, Primanti Bros. and DeLuca’s) and local jewels (Wholey’s Fish Market, La Prima Coffee and the Pennsylvania Macaroni Company).
Hip-check: Lawrenceville & Bloomfield (aka “Little Italy”) blend together and are the heart of all things trendy in the ‘Burgh. The rowhouses of these two areas are filled with the majority of the city’s artists (READ: inexpensive rent) and are sprinkled with boutiques and restaurants. If you’re looking for nightlife of the non-skanky variety, this is your place.
Nuclear Family: Squirrel Hill, Regent Square, & Point Breeze are residential (almost suburban), complete with big yards, old houses, and parks. Highland Park (home to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium) has the same vibe as these other three ‘hoods but is located to the north & is slightly more expensive.
Now, get some Steeler’s gear and throw a few choice Pittsburghese phrases into rotation like “yinzer” or “jag off” and you’re all set! Welcome to the Paris of the Appalachians.
June 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report. Pittsburgh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburgh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Pittsburgh rent trends were flat over the past month
Pittsburgh rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pittsburgh stand at $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $926 for a two-bedroom. Pittsburgh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents steady across cities in Pennsylvania
While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Pittsburgh over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Pennsylvania, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,641; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Bethlehem and York, where two-bedrooms go for $1,090 and $781, are the two other major cities in the state besides Pittsburgh to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7% and -0.5%).
- Erie, Norristown, and Levittown have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.8%, respectively).
Pittsburgh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in Pittsburgh, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Pittsburgh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Pittsburgh's median two-bedroom rent of $926 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Pittsburgh.
- While rents in Pittsburgh fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pittsburgh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Pittsburgh.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Pittsburgh’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Pittsburgh’s renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment L...
Here’s how Pittsburgh ranks on:
Apartment List has released Pittsburgh’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Pittsburgh’s renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Pittsburgh vary widely across categories such as affordability and weather."
Key findings in Pittsburgh include the following:
- Pittsburgh renters gave their city a B+ grade overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Pittsburgh were commute time (A+), affordability (A) and public transit (A).
- The areas of concern to Pittsburgh renters are weather (D) and quality of local schools (C).
- Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B+.
- Pittsburgh did relatively well compared to other cities in Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia (C+) and Allentown (B-).
- Pittsburgh earned similar scores to cities nationwide, including Denver, CO (B+), Seattle, WA (B+) and San Francisco, CA (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love how pretty my city is and how much there is to do. The people are friendly. But I dislike the traffic." – Chelsey W.
- "I love that there are so many job opportunities. But I hate that a lot of places for rent aren’t very pet-friendly. It’s a pain to find a place that will accept my dogs." – Anon.
- "I love the direction my city is taking by bringing downtown back to life. But it’s missing great shopping, which would attract even better restaurants and nightlife." – Ieshia H.
- "There is something to do at any time of day so it’s easy to have fun or find an interesting hobby. Ethnic diversity could be improved, though." – Jarrod B.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.