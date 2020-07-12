/
squirrel hill north
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
125 Apartments for rent in Squirrel Hill North, Pittsburgh, PA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6533 Northumberland Street
6533 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
AVAILABLE 6/1! Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartments in Squirrel Hill - 2nd floor unit available 4-plex in a safe neighborhood, centrally located to shopping and transit. - Hardwood floors - Eat-in dining room - Outside porch.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6535 Northumberland Street
6535 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious 2 bedroom unit in Squirrel Hill Safe neighborhood and a block away from the bus stop! Quiet streets and only a short bus ride away from Oakland (2 miles), Shady Side (1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6549 Northumberland Street
6549 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 6/1 Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartment in Squirrel Hill. First floor. Rent is $1350 for two tenants. Third is $100 extra. Tenant only needs to pay electric, water and gas included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5626 Northumberland St
5626 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Squirrel Hill! - This newly refinished 3 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting in the heart of Squirrel Hill will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with an expansive living room that has
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
146 N WOODLAND ROAD
146 North Woodland Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
A STUNNING ONE LEVEL CONDO IN N. WOODLAND ROAD COMPLEX IS LOCATED IN THE MOST DESIRABLE AREA OF SHADYSIDE; YOU'LL BE GREETED WITH CLASS & SOPHISTICATION OF THIS EXQUISITE CONDO;THE ELEVATOR OPENS TO A SPACIOUS LR. & DR.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
6546 Dalzell Place - 1
6546 Dalzell Place, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
3625 sqft
Very large Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath apartment in a townhouse. (Duplex). Located in the heart of Squirrel Hill. close to bus stop. Clean, and well kept. Hardwood floors throughout, private washer, and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1525 S Negley
1525 South Negley Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Stunning apartment located in the Heart of Squirrel Hill near the corner of Aylesboro and S Negley.- 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with garage parking Light Bright and Airy 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment many period details remain in place.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,640
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
14 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
775 sqft
Situated near Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill South and I-376, this community provides residents with on-site parking, convenient shuttle stop and a bike trail. Apartments include patios/balconies, a full range of appliances and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1420 sqft
This charming, beautiful building is near public transportation, the University of Pitt, and Carnegie Mellon. Each home offers updated interiors and several floor plan options. Non-smoking building. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
640 sqft
Residents of this community have access to on-site laundry and covered parking at this pet-friendly community. Units have balconies/patios, a full range of appliances and high-speed internet access. Just minutes from Schenley Park and I-376.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Last updated July 8 at 06:24pm
Contact for Availability
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
