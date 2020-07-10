Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM

179 Luxury Apartments for rent in Pittsburgh, PA

Last updated July 8 at 06:24pm
$
Contact for Availability
Shadyside
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
29 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$990
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Shadyside
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,580
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Shadyside
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
5 Units Available
North Oakland
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,025
294 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,635
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
37 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Central Lawrenceville
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,323
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 7 at 02:42pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
970 sqft
A 1920s building with modern apartments in Pittsburgh. The Clark Building has apartments with modern kitchens, energy-efficient AC and heating, and expansive windows. Controlled entry, fully equipped fitness center, roof deck lounge area.
Last updated July 7 at 02:36pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
890 sqft
Modern apartment building with high-end interiors. Overlooking Gateway Center Park in Pittsburgh, close to Gateway Metro Station and Market Square shops and restaurants. Residents have access to fitness center and off-street parking.
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
6 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
3 Units Available
Shadyside
Highland Plaza
301 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bakery Square, Eastside Shopping Center and Mellon Park are all just moments from this community. The property features a fitness center and indoor parking. Apartment amenities include large closets and a range of appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
71 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
2 Units Available
Duquesne Heights
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1224 sqft
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Central Oakland
University Loft Apartments
3817 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
545 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to the University of Pittsburgh campus. Near student housing. Each home offers updated interiors and central area. Parking provided. On-site laundry facilities. 24-hour maintenance provided. Non-smoking building.
Last updated July 3 at 02:04am
10 Units Available
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,100
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
976 sqft
Welcome to Oak Hill Apartments. Spacious floor-plans complete with sought-after amenities offer an exclusive view of the city tailored to fit your lifestyle.
Last updated June 22 at 02:35pm
7 Units Available
North Oakland
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Modern apartment homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood flooring. Abundant natural light and unbeatable city views. Community amenities include movie theater and basketball court.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Central Oakland
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
697 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city. Ideal for student housing. Walk to the University of Pittsburgh. On-site amenities include central area, an outdoor area, and laundry facilities. Non-smoking building. Parking available.
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Luxury apartments in downtown Pittsburgh near the Three Rivers and I-579. Units have high ceilings and stone counters. Hardwood floors. Community amenities include shuffleboard, pool table and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 7 at 02:43pm
8 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
526 Penn Avenue
526 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
879 sqft
Spacious floor plans in a newly renovated historic building within walking distance of Point State Park. Enjoy panoramic city views from a rooftop deck. Convenient access to major roads, plus I-579, I-279 and I-376.
Last updated July 7 at 02:40pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
PENN GARRISON LOFTS
915 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
940 sqft
Penn Garrison Lofts offer fine urban living in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh, PA. There are a variety of floor plans from studios to penthouses to fit your lifestyle.

Pittsburgh rents increased over the past month

Pittsburgh rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pittsburgh stand at $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $926 for a two-bedroom. Pittsburgh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Pennsylvania

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Pittsburgh over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Pennsylvania for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,646; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Philadelphia, Bethlehem, and Harrisburg, where two-bedrooms go for $1,180, $1,090, and $1,014, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Pittsburgh to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%, -0.3%, and -0.3%).
    • York, Erie, and Lancaster have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Pittsburgh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pittsburgh, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Pittsburgh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Pittsburgh's median two-bedroom rent of $926 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pittsburgh fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pittsburgh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Pittsburgh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

