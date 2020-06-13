358 Apartments for rent in Avalon, PA

/
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1047 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avalon
1 Unit Available
627 Hemlock St # 2
627 Hemlock Street, Avalon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
Now Available! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Avalon - 2nd Floor of Duplex! Fully Equipped Kitchen; Updated Kitchen & Bath; $895/month + utilities. Call today to view! 412-271-5550 (RLNE5835415)
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Avalon
1 Unit Available
201 Elizabeth Ave
201 Elizabeth Ave, Avalon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
This spacious two bedrooms apartment located on the second for and offers a fully equipped kitchen with DW,gas stove and fridge. The unit offer a nice porch, large living room and dinning room. Close to 65 and public transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
45 N Balph Ave #4
45 N Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 BR/ 1 Bath Apartment in Bellevue! 45 North Balph Ave is walking distance to LINCOLN AVE, a library, and TWO parks (one is a SKATE park).
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
98 N Sprague Ave
98 North Sprague Avenue, Bellevue, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious, newly renovated 3 bedroom duplex in Bellevue. Walking distance to shops and and the main street of Bellevue. Conveniently located near 65.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
564 Maryland Ave Apt 43
564 Maryland Avenue, Bellevue, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
**Available June 1** ****MOVE IN SPECIAL - FREE June Rent**** Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this 1BR / 1 BA apartment located in Bellevue Borough.
Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
Duquesne Heights
3 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Fairywood
29 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elliot
1 Unit Available
1200 Strahley Place
1200 Strahley Place, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1825 sqft
Beautiful home in the city! - Property Id: 245383 Relax in this Gorgeous 2 story 3 Bedroom brick house neat cul-de-sac minutes from the city. Bonus room on the first floor. Stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
1208 Highman Street Unit #1
1208 Highman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor Apartment - Move in Ready 5/1 - Duplex Home in Westwood Neighborhood Close to the City First Floor Apartment One Bedroom One Bath On Street Parking Washer and Dryer on Site No Pets Allowed (RLNE5732934)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manchester
1 Unit Available
1207 Allegheny Ave #2
1207 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 2 BR/ 2 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Fantastic Location! 5 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh! Super walkable to Pittsburgh's oldest park, coffee shops, and local restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manchester
1 Unit Available
1307 Allegheny Ave Unit #3
1307 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful Fully Furnished 2BR/ 1 Bath Apt. in the North Side! Fantastic Location! You are situated .25 miles away from Pittsburghs T train station to take you downtown for free.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sheraden
1 Unit Available
3253 Fadette St
3253 Fadette Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom House in Sheraden! Available June 1 - Off Street Parking - Close to Rt. 51! - Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Sheraden with many updates! Close to Crafton, North Shore and Downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
132 Malcolm Ave
132 Malcolm Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Ross Twp 3br Townhouse conveniently located minutes from Downtown - Ross Twp 3br Townhouse located off I-279 minutes from Downtown. The 1st floor features a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and a Half Bath.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Northside
1 Unit Available
1221 Reddour St Unit #2
1221 Reddour Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Beautiful 1BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Amazing location! Walking distance to Allegheny General Hospital and a number of parks located in the North Side! Five minute drive to PNC Park and Heinz Field! Property Highlights: - Off street
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Northside
1 Unit Available
18 Jacksonia St 4
18 Jacksonia Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Spacious Modern Penthouse 2- BD, Mexican War Area - Property Id: 55839 Spacious Modern Penthouse 2-BD Lovely night view of Downtown Pittsburgh Ceramic and Wood flooring throughout Updated Kitchen with Modern Appliances Updated Bathroom Modern
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allegheny West
1 Unit Available
827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1
827 North Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fully Furnished 2 BR / 2 Bath in the North Side! Flexible lease options : 3 months - $2000/month , 6 months - $1900/month , 12 months - $1850/month Ideal Location! You can walk to all the Stadiums, Casino, Stage AE, and countless bars,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Northside
1 Unit Available
1301 Arch St
1301 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
Located on Arch St in the historic Mexican War Streets of Pittsburghs Northside, this is an easy walk to Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), The Mattress Factory, National Aviary, CCAC, PNC Park, Heinz Field and Downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 08/10/20 Check out this 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5266 Steubenville Pike B
5266 Steubenville Pike, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Robinson Twp 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 290333 In the heart of Robinson Township just minutes from wherever you want to be, this bright and roomy duplex makes quick work of your wish list ! Full sized appliances, first floor bath, nice
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Manchester
1 Unit Available
1439 Juniata St Unit B
1439 Juniata Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Great location! Only minutes from Downtown, Allegheny General Hospital and Nova Place. Easy access to the Parkway, Rt. 279, Rt. 51 and Rt 28.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKees Rocks
1 Unit Available
755 Boquet Street
755 Bouquet Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
Three-Bedroom Close to Downtown McKees Rocks - Three-Bedroom Close to Downtown McKees Rocks First floor contains living room, large kitchen and rear bedroom. Two bedrooms up above. Finished basement den area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Avalon rentals listed on Apartment List is $970.
Some of the colleges located in the Avalon area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Avalon from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Murrysville.
