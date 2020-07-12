/
squirrel hill south
112 Apartments for rent in Squirrel Hill South, Pittsburgh, PA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
775 sqft
Situated near Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill South and I-376, this community provides residents with on-site parking, convenient shuttle stop and a bike trail. Apartments include patios/balconies, a full range of appliances and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
640 sqft
Residents of this community have access to on-site laundry and covered parking at this pet-friendly community. Units have balconies/patios, a full range of appliances and high-speed internet access. Just minutes from Schenley Park and I-376.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Hobart Court
5559 Hobart St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
855 sqft
Community is minutes from Davis Playground and Murray Avenue's shopping. Non-smoking, pet-friendly building with on-site laundry facilities. Apartments have plenty of natural light and large closets. Residents have access to a Resident Portal.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2540 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1
2540 Beechwood Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Large 3 bedroom apartment in a very desirable and convenient Squirrel Hill location. Very clean and well maintained, across from Frick park, blocks to restaurants and shopping in Squirrel Hill.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5900 Phillips Ave Floor 2
5900 Phillips Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
4 BR/ 2 Bath in Sq. Hill. Great Location! Directly on Major Bus line 61A, 61B, 61C, 61D, 61F, 59U, 64A *2.4m, from Pitt University .1.5m from CMU.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6385 Alderson Street
6385 Alderson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom apartment in unit W/D and garage parking - Property Id: 299440 2 bedroom 1-bathroom apartment located in quiet, accessible, and safe neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5925 Nicholson St Unit 1
5925 Nicholson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spacious and pet friendly 2.5 BR townhome in Squirrel Hill! Close to abundant nearby shops, transportation systems, Universities, Hospitals and easy access to major highways.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5842 Douglas St
5842 Douglas Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Spacious 2 1/2 BR / 1 bath Townhouse in Sq.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5556 Covode Street
5556 Covode Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
6 Available 08/01/20 1 block from the CMU shuttle stop on Wightman. 1-2 blocks to bus lines: 58, 61, 64, 93 (15 min. to CMU, 25 min. to Oakland, 35 min. to downtown). 1 bedroom, 1 bath (400 sq. ft.). Lower level apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5666 Phillips Ave.
5666 Phillips Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
5666 Phillips Ave, 2 Bed 1 Bath - Spacious upstairs 2 bedroom apartment, with an optional office/bedroom space. It comes with a large living room that has bay windows facing Phillips Ave and an additional storage room adjacent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6404 Forward Avenue
6404 Forward Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Great, first floor duplex in Squirrel Hill - Great, first floor duplex in Squirrel Hill has Two bedrooms plus den with one full and one partial bath- Updated kitchen with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher! Refinished Hardwood floors with exposed
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5922 Nicholson St # 2
5922 Nicholson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
Now Available! 4 Bedroom - 2 Full Bathroom Apartment in Squirrel Hill - 2nd Floor Apartment Fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors, laundry in building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5919 Nicholson St
5919 Nicholson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
950 sqft
5919 Nicholson St Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/1 Bath Available in Squirrel Hill! - Available: AUG 8th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6319 Monitor St Unit 1
6319 Monitor Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1BR/1 Bath in Squirrel Hill South! Easy access to I-376, Homestead, Shadyside, Oakland and more! Inside you'll find hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen with dishwasher, and high ceilings and large windows to allow plenty of light
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2325 Eldridge St Unit 7
2325 Eldridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
Cozy 1BR/1 Bath apartment one block off Murray Ave in Squirrel Hill! New wood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern bathroom make this apartment complete! Property Highlights: - Basement unit - Wood flooring - Kitchen
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5646 Hobart Street
5646 Hobart Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
600 sqft
6 Available 08/01/20 1 block from the CMU shuttle stop on Wightman; 1.5 miles to campus. 1-2 blocks to bus lines: 58, 61, 64, 93 (15 min. to CMU, 25 min. to Oakland, 35 min. to downtown). 1 bedroom, 1 bath (600 sq. ft.).
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5841 Morrowfield Avenue
5841 Morrowfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Great Squirrel Hill location within walking distance to restaurants and shops! This second floor condo is approximately 1,234 sq ft and includes spacious living/dining room with access to outdoor balcony, eat-in-kitchen with refrigerator, electric
Last updated August 22 at 06:20am
1 Unit Available
2725 Beechwood
2725 Beechwood Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Great Location with this 3rd floor very spacious apartment that is located on bus line with Clothes washer and dryer in basement that is shared with Owner. All the utilities are included in the rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2353 Tilbury Ave
2353 Tilbury Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2254 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Furnished 3-bedroom apartment in Squirrel Hill - Property Id: 317544 Fully furnished and newly renovated, 3 br/1 ba house with central A/C on Tilbury Ave, very close to CMU, Pitt, Giant Eagle, Starbucks, and lots of
