Apartment List
/
PA
/
pittsburgh
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

158 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pittsburgh, PA

Finding an apartment in Pittsburgh that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
551 sqft
1BR available June 1 in Bloomfield - Utilities included in rent (water, sewer, garbage) In the heart of Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" neighborhood of Bloomfield, 341 Gross Street is affordable convenience.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
$
Lower Lawrenceville
13 Units Available
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,923
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Oakland
16 Units Available
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$825
294 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Squirrel Hill North
2 Units Available
5424 Fifth Avenue
5424 Fifth Avenue Apt. 108, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$880
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5424 Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Oakland
9 Units Available
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$825
308 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bayard Manor in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Pittsburgh
4 Units Available
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
Duquesne Heights
3 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,688
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Strip District
17 Units Available
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Strip District
36 Units Available
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,425
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Shadyside
10 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1009 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southside Flats
5 Units Available
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,347
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Squirrel Hill South
8 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Downtown Pittsburgh
39 Units Available
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,117
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,138
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Squirrel Hill South
2 Units Available
Hobart Court
5559 Hobart St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
855 sqft
Community is minutes from Davis Playground and Murray Avenue's shopping. Non-smoking, pet-friendly building with on-site laundry facilities. Apartments have plenty of natural light and large closets. Residents have access to a Resident Portal.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Squirrel Hill South
3 Units Available
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
775 sqft
Situated near Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill South and I-376, this community provides residents with on-site parking, convenient shuttle stop and a bike trail. Apartments include patios/balconies, a full range of appliances and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Squirrel Hill South
4 Units Available
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,147
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of area's hotspots, public transportation, and near Mellon Park. On-site pet relief area and outdoor space. Non-smoking buildings. Each home includes a balcony or patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pittsburgh, PA

Finding an apartment in Pittsburgh that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPittsburgh 3 BedroomsPittsburgh Accessible ApartmentsPittsburgh Apartments under $700Pittsburgh Apartments under $800
Pittsburgh Apartments with BalconyPittsburgh Apartments with GaragePittsburgh Apartments with GymPittsburgh Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPittsburgh Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Apartments with Pool
Pittsburgh Apartments with Washer-DryerPittsburgh Cheap PlacesPittsburgh Dog Friendly ApartmentsPittsburgh Furnished ApartmentsPittsburgh Luxury PlacesPittsburgh Pet Friendly PlacesPittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University