central oakland
335 Apartments for rent in Central Oakland, Pittsburgh, PA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
University Loft Apartments
3817 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
545 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to the University of Pittsburgh campus. Near student housing. Each home offers updated interiors and central area. Parking provided. On-site laundry facilities. 24-hour maintenance provided. Non-smoking building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
697 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city. Ideal for student housing. Walk to the University of Pittsburgh. On-site amenities include central area, an outdoor area, and laundry facilities. Non-smoking building. Parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
355 Semple St.
355 Semple Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1408 sqft
355 Semple St. Available 08/08/20 4 Bed/1 Bath Available in Oakland! - Available: AUG 8th! Description: Come check out this easy to maintain home today! 4 bedrooms (1 on main floor, 3 on the 2nd floor) 1.5 bath. Large living space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Atwood St Unit 4C
430 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
415 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 BR/1 Bath apartment is located near the intersection of Atwood and Dawson Street making it an easy walk to anywhere in Oakland and Schenley Park! Close to the universities, hospitals, restaurants, and more! Property Highlights: - Great view
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3453 Parkview Ave
3453 Parkview Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 3 BR/ 1 Bath Townhouse in Oakland. Walking distance to surrounding universities, restaurants, bars, shops, and more! Perfect for college students! Option to come with the furniture in the unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3460 Dawson St Unit 1
3460 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Large 4 BR/ 1 Bath 2nd floor Apartment in Oakland.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
221 Atwood Street, Apt B, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
221 Atwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
600 sqft
THIS 12 UNIT APARTMENT BUILDING IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF OAKLAND, ABOVE THE GARAGE DOOR SALOON AND THE PIZZA ROMA RESTAURANT.
Results within 1 mile of Central Oakland
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
The Flats @ SouthSide Works offers modern city living within walking distance of all the shopping, dining and fun that SouthSide Works has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,327
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
611 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Annex in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,025
294 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 3 at 02:04am
10 Units Available
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,100
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
888 sqft
Welcome to Oak Hill Apartments. Spacious floor-plans complete with sought-after amenities offer an exclusive view of the city tailored to fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$815
301 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 22 at 02:35pm
7 Units Available
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Modern apartment homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood flooring. Abundant natural light and unbeatable city views. Community amenities include movie theater and basketball court.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4012 Beechwood Blvd
4012 Beechwood Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
4012 Beechwood Boulevard is a newly renovated, pet friendly 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Squirrel Hill. Close proximity to Downtown Pittsburgh, Squirrel Hill Shops, Universities, Hospitals and Pittsburgh's East End.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3376 Dawson St
3376 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3 BR / 1 Bath in South Oakland.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3235 Gorman Way
3235 Gorman Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Available Now! - Be the first to live in this newly remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting in the heart of Oakland.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3518 Frazier St
3518 Frazier Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 BR / 3 Bath in South Oakland.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3516 Frazier St
3516 Frazier Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 BR / 3 Bath in South Oakland.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
144 North Dithridge Street Unit #606
144 North Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,145
2 Bedrooms
Ask
North Oakland - CMU - Studio Apartment (Furnished. - UTILITIES INCLUDED) - Dithridge Towers - Studio Apartment on the 6th Floor. Unit is furnished with 2 beds, dining room set, couch, chairs, and tables. Large Closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3727 Frazier St
3727 Frazier Street, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
1986 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED 5 Bedroom/1.5 Bath in Oakland! - Be the first to live in this brand newly remodeled 5 Bedroom, 1/5 bath in the heart of Oakland. Right next door to both CMU and Pitt, this amazing house is one of a kind in this neighborhood.
