Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

41 Furnished Apartments for rent in Pittsburgh, PA

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Shadyside
12 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,823
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
77 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Lawrenceville
15 Units Available
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,343
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,413
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Squirrel Hill South
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Oakland
16 Units Available
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$825
294 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
Duquesne Heights
3 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southside Flats
5 Units Available
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,347
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 10 at 02:28pm
Downtown Pittsburgh
1 Unit Available
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$911
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Keystone Flats is a student housing community. For more information, please contact the community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Pittsburgh
1 Unit Available
301 Fifth Ave Unit 618
301 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful Piatt Place 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo located in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh. Close to Market Square, stadiums, restaurants and all that downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manchester
1 Unit Available
1307 Allegheny Ave Unit #3
1307 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful Fully Furnished 2BR/ 1 Bath Apt. in the North Side! Fantastic Location! You are situated .25 miles away from Pittsburghs T train station to take you downtown for free.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Oakland
1 Unit Available
214 Dunseith St
214 Dunseith Street, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,625
Available 08/01/20 Furnished, 5-bedroom house walking distance from Pitt (Med, Dental, Nursing, pharmacy schools) and Carlow University. Perfect for Students!! Highlights: - All utilities (Wi Fi, Electric, gas, water, sewage, garbage) included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
700 Ivy St Unit 4
700 Ivy St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Check out this ideally located and furnished 3BR/1Bath apartment in the heart of Shadyside! Just a block from Walnut St and close to S Negley, and Fifth Ave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allegheny West
1 Unit Available
827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1
827 North Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fully Furnished 2 BR / 2 Bath in the North Side! Flexible lease options : 3 months - $2000/month , 6 months - $1900/month , 12 months - $1850/month Ideal Location! You can walk to all the Stadiums, Casino, Stage AE, and countless bars,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Flats
1 Unit Available
2331 E Carson St
2331 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Gorgeous 3 BR/1 Bath in the South Side Flats with 2 OFF-STREET PARKING SPACES INCLUDED!! Located on the upper side of Carson Street - close to the gym, grocery stores, bus stop, and all the best restaurants as well as easy access to all areas of the

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Manchester
1 Unit Available
1439 Juniata St Unit B
1439 Juniata Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Great location! Only minutes from Downtown, Allegheny General Hospital and Nova Place. Easy access to the Parkway, Rt. 279, Rt. 51 and Rt 28.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Amberson Gardens
5 Bayard Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1270 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Furnished 2 Bd By Pitt,CMU,Bus-All Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 281196 Utilities included: heat, central air conditioning, electricity, water, gas, trash! Very convenient location to Pitt, CMU, and hospitals! Pitt shuttle, CMU

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Pittsburgh
1 Unit Available
1420 Centre Ave
1420 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
952 sqft
1420 Centre Ave Available 07/01/20 Let City View be your oasis! - Let City View be your oasis. Our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer you an escape from the bustling city life while being in the middle of it all.

June 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report. Pittsburgh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburgh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Pittsburgh rent trends were flat over the past month

Pittsburgh rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pittsburgh stand at $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $926 for a two-bedroom. Pittsburgh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Pennsylvania

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Pittsburgh over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Pennsylvania, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,641; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Bethlehem and York, where two-bedrooms go for $1,090 and $781, are the two other major cities in the state besides Pittsburgh to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7% and -0.5%).
    • Erie, Norristown, and Levittown have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Pittsburgh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Pittsburgh, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Pittsburgh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Pittsburgh's median two-bedroom rent of $926 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Pittsburgh.
    • While rents in Pittsburgh fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pittsburgh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Pittsburgh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

