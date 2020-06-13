/
422 Apartments for rent in Bellevue, PA📍
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
45 N Balph Ave #4
45 N Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 BR/ 1 Bath Apartment in Bellevue! 45 North Balph Ave is walking distance to LINCOLN AVE, a library, and TWO parks (one is a SKATE park).
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
98 N Sprague Ave
98 North Sprague Avenue, Bellevue, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious, newly renovated 3 bedroom duplex in Bellevue. Walking distance to shops and and the main street of Bellevue. Conveniently located near 65.
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
564 Maryland Ave Apt 43
564 Maryland Avenue, Bellevue, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
**Available June 1** ****MOVE IN SPECIAL - FREE June Rent**** Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this 1BR / 1 BA apartment located in Bellevue Borough.
Avalon
6 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1047 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
1 Unit Available
132 Malcolm Ave
132 Malcolm Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Ross Twp 3br Townhouse conveniently located minutes from Downtown - Ross Twp 3br Townhouse located off I-279 minutes from Downtown. The 1st floor features a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and a Half Bath.
1 Unit Available
9 Ocenas Ave
9 Ocenas Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Functional and convenient 1BR/1 Bath in Bellevue! This first-floor apartment features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with dishwasher, off-street parking, and more! Property Highlights: - ATTACHED GARAGE Parking Spot & Off-Street Driveway Spot
Avalon
1 Unit Available
627 Hemlock St # 2
627 Hemlock Street, Avalon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
Now Available! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Avalon - 2nd Floor of Duplex! Fully Equipped Kitchen; Updated Kitchen & Bath; $895/month + utilities. Call today to view! 412-271-5550 (RLNE5835415)
Brighton Heights
1 Unit Available
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1
1803 Davis Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment! Convenient to Downtown, CCAC, The Rivers Casino, Allegheny General Hospital, Brighton Heights Park, Phipps Conservatory.
Brighton Heights
1 Unit Available
1266 Benton Avenue - 1
1266 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Enjoy two very large fully renovated units in this large duplex. Offering up to 1,200 SF, each unit has a living room, dining room and two bedrooms.
Brighton Heights
1 Unit Available
3813 Brighton Road - 2
3813 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Located in an excellent area, footsteps away from public transportation and a laundromat.
McKees Rocks
1 Unit Available
327 Shingiss Street - 1
327 Shingiss Street, McKees Rocks, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 327 Shingiss Street - 1 in McKees Rocks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Avalon
1 Unit Available
201 Elizabeth Ave
201 Elizabeth Ave, Avalon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
This spacious two bedrooms apartment located on the second for and offers a fully equipped kitchen with DW,gas stove and fridge. The unit offer a nice porch, large living room and dinning room. Close to 65 and public transportation.
Northshore
15 Units Available
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
$
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Downtown Pittsburgh
4 Units Available
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Duquesne Heights
3 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Fairywood
29 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Strip District
17 Units Available
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
$
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
$
Downtown Pittsburgh
39 Units Available
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,117
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,138
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Downtown Pittsburgh
1 Unit Available
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$911
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Keystone Flats is a student housing community. For more information, please contact the community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bellevue rentals listed on Apartment List is $970.
Some of the colleges located in the Bellevue area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bellevue from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Murrysville.
