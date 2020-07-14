All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 526 Penn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
526 Penn Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

526 Penn Avenue

526 Penn Ave · (412) 419-3109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Downtown Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

526 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Downtown Pittsburgh

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit x02 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit x07 · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit x04 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit x08 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit x05 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit x01 · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 526 Penn Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
24hr gym
bbq/grill
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
526 Penn Avenue presents a unique option for residents seeking refined elegance in an urban environment. Featuring chic, thoughtful details like crisp granite countertops, sleek stainless steel appliances and gleaming hardwood floors plus plenty of open space, it's a natural fit for entertaining. Our roof top deck with stylish seating and a state-of-the-art grilling station offers sweeping city views and a prime locale for the fireworks. A doorman, valet dry cleaning, and a 24-hour gym offer luxurious touches.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit:
rent: $25
restrictions: Please contact for pet policy information

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Penn Avenue have any available units?
526 Penn Avenue has 8 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 Penn Avenue have?
Some of 526 Penn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Penn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
526 Penn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Penn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Penn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 526 Penn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 526 Penn Avenue offers parking.
Does 526 Penn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 Penn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Penn Avenue have a pool?
No, 526 Penn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 526 Penn Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 526 Penn Avenue has accessible units.
Does 526 Penn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Penn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 526 Penn Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Hobart Court
5559 Hobart St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity