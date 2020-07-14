Amenities
526 Penn Avenue presents a unique option for residents seeking refined elegance in an urban environment. Featuring chic, thoughtful details like crisp granite countertops, sleek stainless steel appliances and gleaming hardwood floors plus plenty of open space, it's a natural fit for entertaining. Our roof top deck with stylish seating and a state-of-the-art grilling station offers sweeping city views and a prime locale for the fireworks. A doorman, valet dry cleaning, and a 24-hour gym offer luxurious touches.