Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Edge 1909

1909 Waterfront Pl · (720) 903-2883
Location

1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Strip District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 263 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,616

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

Unit 273 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,651

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,666

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Unit 519 · Avail. Sep 5

$3,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edge 1909.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
car charging
car wash area
coffee bar
dog grooming area
game room
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Now is your chance to live in one of the finest apartment communities in Pittsburgh right on the Allegheny River. Edge 1909 combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm. Conveniently located within the Strip District, this new and contemporary apartment community offers a wide selection of open 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans and exclusive amenities - like a heated pool, courtyard with bocce ball, and modern fitness center with yoga room and on demand fitness to use 24/7. And, let’s not forget about our breathtaking views of the Allegheny River and downtown Pittsburgh’s city skyline right from your new apartment home. Enjoy the subtle sophistication of modern living combined with a rich nightlife, arts and culture. Welcome to Edge 1909.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. The weight limit on dogs is 100 lbs. on the 1st floor and 70 lbs. on remaining floors. Call for more details!
Parking Details: Garage parking $125/mo.
Storage Details: Size and cost varies. Storage units will start at $50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edge 1909 have any available units?
Edge 1909 has 19 units available starting at $1,616 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Edge 1909 have?
Some of Edge 1909's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edge 1909 currently offering any rent specials?
Edge 1909 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edge 1909 pet-friendly?
Yes, Edge 1909 is pet friendly.
Does Edge 1909 offer parking?
Yes, Edge 1909 offers parking.
Does Edge 1909 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edge 1909 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edge 1909 have a pool?
Yes, Edge 1909 has a pool.
Does Edge 1909 have accessible units?
Yes, Edge 1909 has accessible units.
Does Edge 1909 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edge 1909 has units with dishwashers.
