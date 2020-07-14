Amenities

Now is your chance to live in one of the finest apartment communities in Pittsburgh right on the Allegheny River. Edge 1909 combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm. Conveniently located within the Strip District, this new and contemporary apartment community offers a wide selection of open 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans and exclusive amenities - like a heated pool, courtyard with bocce ball, and modern fitness center with yoga room and on demand fitness to use 24/7. And, let’s not forget about our breathtaking views of the Allegheny River and downtown Pittsburgh’s city skyline right from your new apartment home. Enjoy the subtle sophistication of modern living combined with a rich nightlife, arts and culture. Welcome to Edge 1909.