Lease Length: 10-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. The weight limit on dogs is 100 lbs. on the 1st floor and 70 lbs. on remaining floors. Call for more details!
Parking Details: Garage parking $125/mo.
Storage Details: Size and cost varies. Storage units will start at $50