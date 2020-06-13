/
/
mount oliver
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:51 PM
337 Apartments for rent in Mount Oliver, PA📍
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mt. Oliver Boro
1 Unit Available
257 Ormsby Ave 4
257 Ormsby Ave, Mount Oliver, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Newly Renovted! 2BR/ 1 Bath located in Mount Oliver. Great Location! 10 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh, close to the popular restaurants, nightlife, cafes, retail stores and more in Mount Washington and the Southside flats neighborhoods.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mt. Oliver Boro
1 Unit Available
459 Hays Ave Allegheny County (Borough of Mt. Oliver)
459 Hays Avenue, Mount Oliver, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
896 sqft
Must See!!!! - 2bd/1.5ba Home features an attic for additional storage, separate dining area, basement with w/d hookups. Half bath on main floor with 2 bedrooms and full bath on second. Call 412-841-2079 to schedule a showing or check us out at www.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Mt. Oliver Boro
1 Unit Available
133 Stamm Avenue - 1A
133 Stamm Avenue, Mount Oliver, PA
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 133 Stamm Avenue - 1A in Mount Oliver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Mount Oliver
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allentown
1 Unit Available
201 Walter St
201 Walter Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
201 Walter St Available 07/03/20 Renovation in Allentown w/ granite, quartz, and laundry! - Check out this fantastic renovation just a 3 minute drive from the 10th Street bridge in the South Side! This house will have you wow'ed for its price! The
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Flats
1 Unit Available
1813 Mary
1813 Mary Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1813 Mary Available 08/01/20 1813 Mary St - Gigantic single family home in South side with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen, living room/dinning room and washer dryer in basement.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Slopes
1 Unit Available
91 Brosville
91 Brosville Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
91 Brosville - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath with a great view of the city from 2 decks and the main floor bedroom. Large eat in kitchen, central heat and A/C. Washer and dryer in unit and plenty of storage space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Slopes
1 Unit Available
83 Pius St
83 Pius Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
83 Pius St Available 07/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Home in Southside Slopes - Off of 18th Street Steps - Large three story home with 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Patio off of kitchen with views of the Pittsburgh skyline.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Flats
1 Unit Available
1709 Larkins way
1709 Larkins Way, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1709 Larkins way Available 08/01/20 1709 Larkins way - Cozy single family home on Larkins way in South Side. 2 bed 1 bath house with a captive attic in a great location with a nice sized courtyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4933966)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allentown
1 Unit Available
640 Lillian St
640 Lillian Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
640 Lillian St Available 08/03/20 SINGLE FAMILY 3 BEDROOM STAND ALONE HOUSE! - If you are looking for a home for your family or a couple of friends, look no further! This is a charming home located in the up and coming neighborhood of the Allentown
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Flats
1 Unit Available
1319 Sarah St
1319 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/01/20 Convenient yet private 4BR/2 Bath home in the heart of the Southside Flats! This large house gives everyone plenty of personal space with four similarly-sized bedrooms, a private back patio, fully equipped eat-in kitchen, and much
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allentown
1 Unit Available
1107 Arlington Ave
1107 Arlington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1107 Arlington Ave Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Open Concept 3 Bedroom Home with Exposed Brick & Hardwood Floors in South Side Slopes! - This completely updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in the South Side Slopes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allentown
1 Unit Available
948 E Warrington
948 East Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
948 E Warrington Available 06/29/20 Available July 2020 - 2 Bedroom Home Nearby Public Transportation! - Awesome single family detached house with tons of space for a 2 bedroom unit! Updated, open kitchen, with lots of natural light.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Flats
1 Unit Available
1922 Sarah street
1922 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1922 Sarah Street - Beautiful, neat and clean home in the heart of Pittsburgh's South Side! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and a very nice outdoor/courtyard style patio! Perfect distance from Duquesne University and all of the hottest places in South Side.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Slopes
1 Unit Available
24 Sharon
24 Sharon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
24 Sharon Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in South Side Slopes! - This spacious 4 bedroom home is known for its residential feel, with a close proximity to both the South Side Flats and Downtown Pittsburgh.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Slopes
1 Unit Available
1526 Fernleaf
1526 Fernleaf Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
Available ASAP - Great 3 Bedroom Home in South Side Slopes! - This great 3 bedroom home in the South Side Slopes in located seconds from the bus line, with easy access to the rest of the city, and has in-house laundry.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Slopes
1 Unit Available
2516 Josephine Street Unit 1
2516 Josephine Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Completely renovated, large, one bedroom apartment for rent! HIGHLIGHTS - New In-Unit Washer/Dryer - Central AC - Hardwood Floors - New appliances - Pets on case by case basis (additional fees may apply) ADDITIONAL
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Flats
1 Unit Available
1710 Carey Way Unit 2
1710 Carey Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE! Updated and cozy 3BR/1 Bath apartment one block off Carson St.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Slopes
1 Unit Available
1938 Josephine St.
1938 Josephine Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1480 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Available in South Side Flats!!! - Available: June 6th! Description: This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allentown
1 Unit Available
65 Millbridge St
65 Millbridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
65 Millbridge St Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Allentown, PGH! - Spacious bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Flats
1 Unit Available
1827 edwards way
1827 Edwards Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1827 edwards way Available 08/01/20 1827 Edwards Way - Large 3 bed 2 bath single family home in South Side with hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances and a private court yard. (RLNE5734933)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlington
1 Unit Available
2433 Spring
2433 Spring Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1408 sqft
2433 Spring Available 08/01/20 PET-FRIENDLY!! EXCELLENT & INEXPENSIVE - Two Bedrooms! (gas stove, fridge, and w&d included) - AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1ST MOVE IN EXCELLENT & INEXPENSIVE - Two Bedrooms! Two bedrooms with a yard! Great price! (gas
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Flats
1 Unit Available
1706 Mary St
1706 Mary Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1706 Mary - Solid single family house on a wide quiet street in South Side. Large eat in kitchen with private patio space, 2 full baths, plenty of storage and W/D in basement (RLNE5605836)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Slopes
1 Unit Available
2610 Quarry St
2610 Quarry Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
2173 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You are gonna be OBSESSED with this house! It has so much character, so much space, and an awesome deck! Located on the South Side Slopes... right above all the East Carson Street action... but far enough away to just relax when you want to...
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allentown
1 Unit Available
26 Millbridge Street
26 Millbridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
26 Millbridge Street Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - FULLY RENOVATED, Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/ Easy Access! - This huge, fully renovated 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms is located in the hip and convenient neighborhood of
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mount Oliver rentals listed on Apartment List is $720.
Some of the colleges located in the Mount Oliver area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mount Oliver from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Murrysville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PA
Carnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PA