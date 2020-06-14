Apartment List
145 Apartments for rent in Pittsburgh, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pittsburgh renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
Duquesne Heights
3 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Fairywood
31 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Northshore
15 Units Available
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
28 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central Oakland
1 Unit Available
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
697 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city. Ideal for student housing. Walk to the University of Pittsburgh. On-site amenities include central area, an outdoor area, and laundry facilities. Non-smoking building. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Squirrel Hill South
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Bellefonte Street Apartments
5500 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
803 sqft
Near upscale retail shops and trendy restaurant. A short distance from Squirrel Hill and the downtown area. Each community has 24-hour maintenance. All non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Shadyside
3 Units Available
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,933
1420 sqft
This charming, beautiful building is near public transportation, the University of Pitt, and Carnegie Mellon. Each home offers updated interiors and several floor plan options. Non-smoking building. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Shadyside
10 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1009 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Southside Flats
5 Units Available
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,347
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Squirrel Hill South
3 Units Available
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
775 sqft
Situated near Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill South and I-376, this community provides residents with on-site parking, convenient shuttle stop and a bike trail. Apartments include patios/balconies, a full range of appliances and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,147
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of area's hotspots, public transportation, and near Mellon Park. On-site pet relief area and outdoor space. Non-smoking buildings. Each home includes a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North Oakland
17 Units Available
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North Oakland
4 Units Available
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$885
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
611 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Annex in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
640 sqft
Residents of this community have access to on-site laundry and covered parking at this pet-friendly community. Units have balconies/patios, a full range of appliances and high-speed internet access. Just minutes from Schenley Park and I-376.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 7 at 02:21pm
$
Downtown Pittsburgh
5 Units Available
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
970 sqft
A 1920s building with modern apartments in Pittsburgh. The Clark Building has apartments with modern kitchens, energy-efficient AC and heating, and expansive windows. Controlled entry, fully equipped fitness center, roof deck lounge area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
28 Units Available
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,165
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1205 sqft
Designed by master architects and built with premium materials, finishes, and amenities, our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer an impressive amount of space.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
752 sqft
Located near Whole Foods and Market District. On-site amenities include a large outdoor space, ample storage, and covered parking. Each home includes a balcony or patio. Non-smoking buildings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 02:37pm
North Oakland
8 Units Available
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Modern apartment homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood flooring. Abundant natural light and unbeatable city views. Community amenities include movie theater and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated January 7 at 06:21pm
Downtown Pittsburgh
2 Units Available
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
864 sqft
Downtown Pittsburgh living in a historic building. Apartments have original brick walls with updated kitchens and nine-foot ceilings. Private laundry in all units. All tenants have access to the rooftop lounge and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated January 7 at 02:30pm
Downtown Pittsburgh
3 Units Available
201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment building with high-end interiors. Overlooking Gateway Center Park in Pittsburgh, close to Gateway Metro Station and Market Square shops and restaurants. Residents have access to fitness center and off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Downtown Pittsburgh
Contact for Availability
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Luxury apartments in downtown Pittsburgh near the Three Rivers and I-579. Units have high ceilings and stone counters. Hardwood floors. Community amenities include shuffleboard, pool table and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central Oakland
1 Unit Available
University Loft Apartments
3817 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
545 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to the University of Pittsburgh campus. Near student housing. Each home offers updated interiors and central area. Parking provided. On-site laundry facilities. 24-hour maintenance provided. Non-smoking building.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pittsburgh, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pittsburgh renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

