126 Apartments for rent in Crafton, PA📍
1 Unit Available
170 Promenade Street Unit 5
170 Promenade St, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Unit Unit 5 Available 08/17/20 Great 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in Crafton! Conveniently located near Downtown Pittsburgh, I-79, I-376 and Route 65. Close to Foster Plaza, Crafton Ingram Shopping Center and Robinson Mall.
1 Unit Available
227 Maxwell St
227 Maxwell Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Crafton - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Convenient Location - Spacious apartment - hardwood flooring on ground level - large kitchen with dining area. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Backyard, and full basement with plenty of storage.
1 Unit Available
27 RICHMOND STREET LOFT
27 Richmond Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
THE LOFT AT 27 - Property Id: 250569 BEAUTIFUL LARGE LOFT APARTMENT OVERLOOKING PARK.PRIVATE DRIVE 2 BEDROOM LARGE LIVING SPACE..WHOLE HOUSE AIR CONDITIONING...NEW STOVE, NEW WASHER AND DRYER....
1 Unit Available
20 Bell Ave. 3
20 Bell Avenue, Crafton, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Matilda - Property Id: 306086 Beautiful 700 Sq. ft. apartment with classic details like the Living room fireplace (non-working). Covered private porch to view the quiet & safe neighborhood. Lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Crafton
38 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
1 Unit Available
Westwood
1208 Highman Street Unit #1
1208 Highman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor Apartment - Move in Ready 5/1 - Duplex Home in Westwood Neighborhood Close to the City First Floor Apartment One Bedroom One Bath On Street Parking Washer and Dryer on Site No Pets Allowed (RLNE5732934)
1 Unit Available
1060 Pennsbury Blvd
1060 Pennsbury Boulevard, Pennsbury Village, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Level entry townhouse 8/15 occupancy. Just a few steps to Pennsbury Pub, laundry, pool and sport courts. Easy access to 79 and 376. Updated galley kitchen and private view off rear deck. Landscaping included.
1 Unit Available
East Carnegie
507 Noblestown Rd
507 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BR / 1 Bath in Carnegie Property Highlights : - Hardwood throughout 1st floor - Spacious eat in kitchen - Front porch - Back deck with great views - Basement storage - Closet space in each bedroom Available Now Listed on IkosHQ (RLNE5873680)
Results within 5 miles of Crafton
27 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
46 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
16 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
77 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
10 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,468
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
28 Units Available
Northshore
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1240 sqft
Heinz at 950 North Shore is Pittsburgh’s newest luxury lofts and apartments. We offer spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 443 to 1,793 sq. ft. that are designed for your lifestyle, comfort, and convenience.
73 Units Available
South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1220 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
35 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
17 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
2 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$997
355 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Keystone Flats is a student housing community. For more information, please contact the community.
24 Units Available
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,150
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1205 sqft
Designed by master architects and built with premium materials, finishes, and amenities, our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer an impressive amount of space.
3 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Pittsburgh living in a historic building. Apartments have original brick walls with updated kitchens and nine-foot ceilings. Private laundry in all units. All tenants have access to the rooftop lounge and Wi-Fi lounge.
8 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
526 Penn Avenue
526 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
879 sqft
Spacious floor plans in a newly renovated historic building within walking distance of Point State Park. Enjoy panoramic city views from a rooftop deck. Convenient access to major roads, plus I-579, I-279 and I-376.
12 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
970 sqft
A 1920s building with modern apartments in Pittsburgh. The Clark Building has apartments with modern kitchens, energy-efficient AC and heating, and expansive windows. Controlled entry, fully equipped fitness center, roof deck lounge area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Crafton area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Crafton from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Murrysville.
