southside flats
124 Apartments for rent in Southside Flats, Pittsburgh, PA
13 Units Available
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
The Flats @ SouthSide Works offers modern city living within walking distance of all the shopping, dining and fun that SouthSide Works has to offer.
8 Units Available
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,327
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
1 Unit Available
1813 Wharton St
1813 Wharton Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1300 sqft
1813 Wharton St Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Right in the SouthSide! - Available: AUG 15th! Description: This beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.
1 Unit Available
1718 Carey way
1718 Carey Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1718 Carey way - Large single family home in South side with open floor plan living space. Half bath on the main floor with 3 large bedrooms and a full bath on the 2nd. Washer and dyer and large courtyard outback as well. (RLNE5891129)
1 Unit Available
1827 edwards way
1827 Edwards Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1827 edwards way Available 08/01/20 1827 Edwards Way - Large 3 bed 2 bath single family home in South Side with hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances and a private court yard. (RLNE5734933)
1 Unit Available
104 s 24th
104 South 24th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
104 s 24th - 1 bed 1 bath apartment with a 1 car garage spot. Hardwood floors. Washer dryer in unit and a private deck. Utilities extra (RLNE5710514)
1 Unit Available
2515 Sarah St Apt 2
2515 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
OFF STREET PARKING INCLUDED IN THE SOUTH SIDE FLATS!!! Spacious 2400 sq ft apt, with 2 large bedrooms, living room, 1 bath and huge kitchen with lots of cabinets. Private parking space.
1 Unit Available
1710 Carey Way Unit 2
1710 Carey Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
Updated and cozy 3BR/1 Bath apartment one block off Carson St! This rear unit features hardwood floors, open concept kitchen and living area, and washer and dryer in-unit! Available for August! Property Highlights: - Stainless steel appliances
1 Unit Available
1604 Merriman Ct
1604 Merriman Way, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE IN AUGUST 2020.
1 Unit Available
2220 Sarah St
2220 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2220 Sarah St Available 07/20/20 Amazing 1 Bed/1 Bath with Private Garden! - This cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom sits right in the heart of the Southside but feels like an island getaway.
1 Unit Available
168 S. 16th Street
168 South 16th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Awesome 2 Bed/1 Bath in the South Side Flats! A must see, this will not last. Prime location in the south side flats. HIGHLIGHTS - Only a couple of blocks from East Carson street, and close to restaurants, bars, shopping and a lot more.
1 Unit Available
1400 E carson st
1400 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 E carson st - Starbucks Available 08/01/20 Starbucks - Recently remodeled 2 bed room apt right above Starbucks on 14th st in Southside.
1 Unit Available
1210 E carson st
1210 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1210 E Carson st - Sprawling 2nd floor apt above Dave's Music mine right across from 12th st park. Partially furnished with original hardwood floors, sky lights and plenty of storage all in a central location close to everything. (RLNE5808923)
1 Unit Available
125 S 14th St
125 South 14th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 BR / 2 Bath House in the Heart of the Southside Flats! Great Location! Located steps away from the popular East Carson street shops, restaurants, cafe's, nightlife, and more! Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh with easy access to local
1 Unit Available
1923 Wharton St
1923 Wharton Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1750 sqft
Spacious Apartment in Southside South Side Flats - Property Id: 295994 For Rent is a 3 Br 2 Ba house in South Side Flats located on Wharton Street by the Giant Eagle. Rooftop deck with city view and great outdoor space.
1 Unit Available
1319 Sarah St
1319 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/01/20 Convenient yet private 4BR/2 Bath home in the heart of the Southside Flats! This large house gives everyone plenty of personal space with four similarly-sized bedrooms, a private back patio, fully equipped eat-in kitchen, and much
1 Unit Available
1813 Mary
1813 Mary Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1813 Mary Available 08/01/20 1813 Mary St - Gigantic single family home in South side with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen, living room/dinning room and washer dryer in basement.
1 Unit Available
1825 fox way
1825 Fox Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1825 Fox way - Large single family home on South Side on a quiet street walking distance to all the stores and attractions of the neighborhood. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, 1.
1 Unit Available
114 S 15th St
114 South 15th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1850 sqft
Conveniently located on the South Side flats 2 blocks from E.Carson St, dog park, public transportation, restaurants and nightlife. This super spacious 3 BR 2 full bath will be available starting 8/22/2020.
1 Unit Available
1922 Sarah street
1922 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1624 sqft
1922 Sarah Street - Beautiful, neat and clean home in the heart of Pittsburgh's South Side! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and a very nice outdoor/courtyard style patio! Perfect distance from Duquesne University and all of the hottest places in South Side.
1 Unit Available
2221 Jane Street
2221 Jane Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
2221 Jane Street Available 08/01/20 Fully Remodeled 4 Bedroom - Close to Carson St! Dishwasher, Central A/C, Laundry Included! - Spacious four bedroom/two bathroom located on the Southside Flats- just three blocks from East Carson! The entire home
1 Unit Available
100 S 19th Street
100 South 19th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
LOCATION ~ LOCATION ~ LOCATION ~ less than a half of a block from Carson Street. Located behind Primanti Brother's!! Second level, two bedroom, one bath apartment. Private entry. VERY CLEAN!! Tenant pays gas and electric.
1 Unit Available
102 s 26th
102 South 26th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
102 s 26th Available 07/01/20 102 s 126th - Freshly remodeled last summer this 2 bed 2 bath single family home in South Side has an Open floor plan with hard wood floors, modern kitchen with butlers pantry and full bath on first floor.
1 Unit Available
1032 Bradish St
1032 Bradish Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
1032 Bradish St Available 08/01/20 Southside 3 Bedroom House with Beautiful Views of City! - Short Term Leases Available! - Beautiful 3 bedroom house in the Southside Flats! 3 1/2 bathrooms - one in each bedroom! New construction house in
