156 Apartments for rent in Pittsburgh, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Duquesne Heights
3 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
Lower Lawrenceville
11 Units Available
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,128
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
Shadyside
13 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Fairywood
29 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,688
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Westpointe
2000 Westpointe Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet elegance, luxury living, and a satisfying atmosphere are yours at Westpointe Apartment Homes in Pittsburgh, PA. At Westpointe you'll find comfort, solitude, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Strip District
18 Units Available
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Northshore
14 Units Available
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Liberty
11 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,680
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whitehall
25 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Strip District
36 Units Available
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,425
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Lawrenceville
15 Units Available
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,353
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,828
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,413
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Shadyside
10 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1009 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southside Flats
5 Units Available
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,347
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Squirrel Hill South
11 Units Available
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,563
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pittsburgh, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pittsburgh renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

