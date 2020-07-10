Apartment List
/
PA
/
pittsburgh
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

182 Apartments for rent in Pittsburgh, PA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
6 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
32 Units Available
Strip District
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,310
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Strip District
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,978
1295 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
35 Units Available
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$705
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
18 Units Available
Lower Lawrenceville
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,218
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
14 Units Available
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
10 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
39 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
29 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$990
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,580
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
33 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,131
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Keystone Flats is a student housing community. For more information, please contact the community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
14 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,327
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Contact for Availability
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
St. Edmund's Academy, Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive are convenient to this community. Residents have bike storage and on-site parking at the smoke-free community. Units include balconies/patios, additional storage and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
36 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.

July 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report. Pittsburgh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburgh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report. Pittsburgh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburgh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Pittsburgh rents increased over the past month

Pittsburgh rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pittsburgh stand at $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $926 for a two-bedroom. Pittsburgh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Pennsylvania

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Pittsburgh over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Pennsylvania for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,646; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Philadelphia, Bethlehem, and Harrisburg, where two-bedrooms go for $1,180, $1,090, and $1,014, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Pittsburgh to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%, -0.3%, and -0.3%).
    • York, Erie, and Lancaster have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Pittsburgh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pittsburgh, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Pittsburgh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Pittsburgh's median two-bedroom rent of $926 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pittsburgh fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pittsburgh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Pittsburgh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPittsburgh 3 BedroomsPittsburgh Accessible ApartmentsPittsburgh Apartments under $700Pittsburgh Apartments under $800
    Pittsburgh Apartments with BalconyPittsburgh Apartments with GaragePittsburgh Apartments with GymPittsburgh Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Apartments with PoolPittsburgh Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Pittsburgh Cheap PlacesPittsburgh Dog Friendly ApartmentsPittsburgh Furnished ApartmentsPittsburgh Luxury PlacesPittsburgh Pet Friendly PlacesPittsburgh Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
    Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
    Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
    Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
    Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
    Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
    Carlow University