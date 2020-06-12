164 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pittsburgh, PA

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
Baldwin
48 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$790
763 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shadyside
3 Units Available
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,933
1420 sqft
This charming, beautiful building is near public transportation, the University of Pitt, and Carnegie Mellon. Each home offers updated interiors and several floor plan options. Non-smoking building. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Fairywood
28 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
78 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1370 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
29 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy a beautiful courtyard, on-site parking and gorgeous landscaping at this community. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer in-unit laundry and smoke-free living. Property is near Squirrel Hill's shopping district and the Carnegie Library.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. Edmund's Academy, Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive are convenient to this community. Residents have bike storage and on-site parking at the smoke-free community. Units include balconies/patios, additional storage and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1919 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Whitehall
25 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1368 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Downtown Pittsburgh
Contact for Availability
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Luxury apartments in downtown Pittsburgh near the Three Rivers and I-579. Units have high ceilings and stone counters. Hardwood floors. Community amenities include shuffleboard, pool table and 24-hour gym.
Last updated May 15 at 02:37pm
North Oakland
8 Units Available
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Modern apartment homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood flooring. Abundant natural light and unbeatable city views. Community amenities include movie theater and basketball court.
Last updated January 14 at 06:12pm
Shadyside
Contact for Availability
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Carrick
1 Unit Available
336 Redwood Street
336 Redwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
504 Maryland Avenue #2
504 Maryland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
504 Maryland Avenue - 2 Available 08/01/20 Affordable 4 Bedroom In Shadyside! Lots of Room! Avail August 1st! Call Today - 504 Maryland Avenue, Apt #2 Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Monthly Rent: $2,365.00 + Utilities **Water and Sewage is $100.

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
438 South Atlantic Avenue #2
438 South Atlantic Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
Pittsburgh Living - Lots of Space, Parking & Hardwood Floors! - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Monthly Rent: $1,845.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
95 Wyoming Street
95 Wyoming Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
This unit features a large eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, one of which is on the first floor. HIGHLIGHTS - Newly remodeled side by side townhouse.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garfield
1 Unit Available
5508 Broad St Unit 2
5508 Broad Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Be the first to live in this completely renovated 4BR/2 Bath apartment in Garfield! This beautiful apartment takes up the second and third floor and has undergone a complete renovation - top to bottom.

Welcome to the June 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report. Pittsburgh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburgh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

June 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pittsburgh Rent Report. Pittsburgh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburgh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Pittsburgh rent trends were flat over the past month

Pittsburgh rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pittsburgh stand at $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $926 for a two-bedroom. Pittsburgh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Pennsylvania

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Pittsburgh over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Pennsylvania, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,641; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Bethlehem and York, where two-bedrooms go for $1,090 and $781, are the two other major cities in the state besides Pittsburgh to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7% and -0.5%).
    • Erie, Norristown, and Levittown have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Pittsburgh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Pittsburgh, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Pittsburgh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Pittsburgh's median two-bedroom rent of $926 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Pittsburgh.
    • While rents in Pittsburgh fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pittsburgh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Pittsburgh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

